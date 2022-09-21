“Stephen Curry is on a Mission! He’s going to come back better!”: ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins Believes 2022 Finals MVP Would Defend His Title

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins believes Stephen Curry is getting better every day and will continue to wreak havoc in the upcoming season

2022 has been Stephen Curry’s year so far. After proving himself as the Greatest Shooter of All-Time, Steph did not slow down. The Warriors star led the Warriors to the third seed in the stacked Western Conference. However, his true magic was unleashed in the playoffs.

Steph came off the bench for the first four playoff games against the Nuggets. Despite doing so, he averaged 28 points and 5.4 assists per contest. Steph had a point to prove in the second round against the Grizzlies. He averaged 26 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in the six games, to lead the Dubs to a 4-2 series win. Against the Mavericks, Curry averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

His best numbers came up in the Finals against the Celtics. The 2x MVP averaged 31.2 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals for the series. He won the Dubs their 4th title in 8 seasons while securing his first-ever Finals MVP.

Even after the season ended, Steph has been keeping busy. He hosted the ESPYs and won 3 awards. Curry graduated from Davidson, had his jersey retired, and got inducted into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame. Oh, also, Curry received the key to the city of Charlotte.

Kendrick Perkins believes Stephen Curry would come back better this season

After having bet against Stephen Curry and the Warriors, I guess Kendrick Perkins has finally learnt his lesson. Earlier today, Malika Andrews posed a question on NBA Today, asking what could be expected from Stephen Curry this season. She asked Kendra Andrews first, but Kendrick Perkins was way too excited to chime in.

Big Perk talked about how Steph has been putting in the work this offseason, and how Curry feels like he has a point to prove and he’s hungry for more. The Warriors MVP has helped his teammates like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins elevate the game, while working on his defense as well. Perk talked about Trae Young working out with Steph, and how that’s going to cause a ripple effect in the East as well.

Well, all the Dubs fans knew, even before Perk said it, that Steph is coming back to defend his throne. It won’t be an easy task, but looking at how the Warriors made it through the mud and back to the top, they aren’t afraid of challenges.

