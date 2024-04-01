In A Fight For The 5th Seed, Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram’s Injury Status Paints A Grim Picture For His Availability Ahead of Their Game Against The Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the teams that made a huge leap as compared to the last season. After finishing ninth in the West last season, the Pelicans were eliminated from the play-in tournament, diminishing all their hopes for a title last year. However, things have been quite the opposite this year as New Orleans now stands at the sixth spot in the West. However, the team must continue winning to hold its place, especially now with the playoffs approaching. Can Brandon Ingram aid in this cause by taking the court against the Phoenix Suns tonight?

As per the NBA’s official injury report, Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans has unfortunately been labeled as ‘out’ ahead of the upcoming matchup against a star-studded Phoenix Suns side tonight. The star has been deemed unhealthy due to a bone contusion in his left knee. Due to this, he has missed five games, with the upcoming matchup marking the sixth game, as per NBA.com. Ingram was last seen on the floor in the 106-121 loss to the Orlando Magic on March 21, per Statmuse. Playing 21 minutes, he recorded 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal, while shooting 58.3% from the field.

The 6’8 forward has been sidelined ever since, leaving the team to rely on Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum to guide them to victory. In the five games Brandon has missed, the team has won three and lost two games without him, something that has raised concerns over how well the team can really play without Ingram.

Needless to say, the game against Kevin Durant and Co. will likely be an uphill battle for the Pelicans without arguably their most versatile scorer. However, beating Phoenix won’t be impossible, especially considering that they have won just six of their last 10 games, and even lost their most recent contest, as per NBA.com. Fans will hope this can breathe some hope into the team ahead of this massive fixture.

Coming back to Ingram, as per Fox Sports, the player was initially expected to be sidelined for two weeks but is already participating in on-court activities. So, while the 26-year-old may not be suiting up for the game tonight, he has already made serious progress and is expected to feature in the starting lineup again before long.

CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson have shined in Brandon Ingram’s absence

The New Orleans Pelicans have done better than most expected in Brandon Ingram’s absence, winning three of their last five games, per NBA.com. A big reason for that is Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum kicking into gear in their co-star’s absence. Since Ingram’s injury, McCollum has been averaging 25.8 points, 6.5 assists, and 4,5 three-pointers made, per Adam Koffler.

Not doing too badly himself, Williamson has recorded 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, in the same period, per Statmuse. He is also shooting a blazing-hot 61.4% from the field in an effort to galvanize his team.

That said, with the Pelicans fighting to grab the fifth spot, getting Ingram back in their lineup will be crucial for the team. This only becomes more crucial when it’s considered that New Orleans is now behind the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference’s standings.

With a 45-29 record, can the Pelicans steal the fifth seed with a win over the Suns tonight? Only time will tell.