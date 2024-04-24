Zion Williamson’s Injury Update Set to Upset Pelicans Fan Ahead of Game 2 vs Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans’ dependency on Zion Williamson became evident in the gripping Game 1 of their first-round series. The franchise succumbed to the pressure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, delivering an underwhelming away performance in the 92-94 defeat. This uncharacteristic blemish caused concerns among the supporters, leading them to pray for the comeback of the 22-year-old in Game 2.

Advertisement

However, the latest injury report from NBA.com painted an even grimmer picture for the visiting side. Williamson is still dealing with his left hamstring injury since incurring it during the 7/8 Play-in Tournament clash against the Los Angeles Lakers. The condition might have led to swelling around the injured area, resulting in sharp pain. Consequently, he has been listed as ‘Out’ for the upcoming game.

This news compounded the worries of the franchise taking its reliance on Zion Williamson into account. Without the services of the 2x All-Star, the Pelicans registered an unconvincing 7-5 run in the regular season. Collectively, the roster has time and again failed to replicate his stat line of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, as per StatMuse.

As a result, the current scenario has diminished their chances of a deep playoff run to a large extent. This became a source of frustration even for the NBA star. Following the recent defeat, the North Carolina-born voiced his annoyance publicly, stating, “I really love hooping so it was bittersweet for me cause the whole time I just kept envisioning myself out there, my impact on the game”.

Amidst the misery, the franchise remains hopeful of Williamson’s comeback later in the series. The player himself provided a green light on his return in the playoffs, mentioning, “That is definitely realistic. It’s absolutely realistic, but like I said I have to pass tests”.

However, for Game 2, the Pelicans must come up with different on-court solutions in the absence of its talisman. The roster’s number two and three, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, need to step up under these circumstances to keep their hopes in the series alive. Interestingly, the duo had done precisely that against the Sacramento Kings to ensure a playoff spot for the Louisiana organization. Thus, the supporters can only hope for a repeat of that display in the upcoming game.