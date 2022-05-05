“Tyler Herro is on same level as Luka Doncic and Trae Young”: Shaquille O’Neal agrees with 6MOY as he helps Heat go two up against the Sixers

Tyler Herro is a bona fide star of the NBA and Shaquille O’Neal believes he belongs among Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

The latest recipient of the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year award is a fearless scorer who is not shy of the big stages, not even the grandest Basketball of all, the NBA Playoffs.

We have seen Herro do it in the 2020 Playoffs, which was his rookie season, and after many questions the following season, he is again proving himself to be the guy that everyone expected him to be.

The man averaged 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and, and 4 assists in 66 games playing 32 minutes a game, shooting 43% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line at 6.7 attempts per game helping the Miami Heat to finish as the top seed in the East.

While his performance has dipped a bit since the 2022 Playoffs started, Shaquille O’Neal believes the 22-year-old belongs in the category of elite youngsters of the league.

Shaquille O’Neal has Tyler Herro on the same level as Luka Doncic and Trae Young

The Big Aristotle and his takes are beyond this world most of the time, his Inside the NBA colleagues have to bring him back to the ground several times when he goes overboard in praising or tarnishing some players.

He has big praise for Herro this time, as he helped Miami put a 119-103 win over the Sixers to go 2-0 up in the series, with an 18-7-3 performance. The Diesel agrees with the Heat star’s statement of him being on the same level as Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

“Anybody who talks like that and plays like that, you gotta believe him…We’re all marveling [Tyler Herro] right now.” 🗣 Shaq drops his piece on the 6MOY being in the same level as Luka Doncic and Trae Young (via @_Talkin_NBA)pic.twitter.com/MNHbjZVNl9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2022

While Chuck was right in rejecting Shaq’s take, we can understand where is Shaq coming from. Being a 4x Champion, he understands how valuable a consistent performer off the bench is to a team that is as used to and hungry for a winning culture as the Miami Heat has been.

Since they drafted Dwyane Wade and paired him up with O’Neal, the franchise has seen a lot of success. And are again looking towards it for the past three seasons after a break since LeBron James left in 2014.

And Herro is an important link to that success they are looking for. It’ll be interesting to see how the season ends for them, having started the Playoffs with a bang.

