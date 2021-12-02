“In a way, I see Michael Jordan being Lionel Messi, and vice-versa”: Former Bulls legend Toni Kukoc and soccer star Ivan Rakitic discuss the similarities between the two sporting icons

NBA Hall-Of-Famer Toni Kukoc and soccer star Ivan Rakitic sit down to discuss about the greatness of Michael Jordan and Lionel Messi.

Former NBA Hall-Of-Famer Michael Jordan and Argentinian soccer phenom Lionel Messi are two of the greatest sporting icons we have ever witnessed. Widely-considered as the GOATs of their respective sports, Messi and MJ have had quite the impact on the sporting culture. During the duration of their respective careers, both these talented megastars have earned legendary status.

Over the span of his 15- season career, His Airness built up one of the most decorated resumes the league has seen. The Bulls guard was selected to 14 All-Star teams, 11 Al-NBA teams, 9 All-Defensive teams. He managed to win the ROTY, 1988 DPOY, 10 Scoring titles, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, 6 Finals MVPs. And did it all while averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists throughout his career.

Whereas, Messi is considered to be the most accomplished soccer player in history. 10-time Player of the Year, 4-time UEFA Champions League winner, 7-time Spanish Cup winner, 10-time Spanish champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, and recently won his 7th Ballon d’Or award.

“For us in soccer, what Lionel Messi means is Michael Jordan in basketball”: Ivan Rakitic to Toni Kukoc

Recently, former Chicago Bulls forward Toni Kukoc appeared on a video with fellow countryman and soccer star Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian legends spoke about both the legends.

“For us in soccer, what Messi means is Michael Jordan in basketball,” Rakitic said.

“With both these two guys, they know that without the team behind they’ll never get all they did in their career.”

“I do in a way see Messi being Michael and Michael being Messi. But everybody knows soccer and basketball are team sports. And you do need all the teammates and all the coaches on the same page in order to achieve these high goals,” Kukoc stated.

Ivan further complimented Toni for his contributions to Croatian sports. The Sevilla FC midfielder called Kukoc Croatia’s “Michael Jordan”.

“What Michael and Leo mean to many people you mean it for the Croatian people,” Rakitic said.

“You are our Michael Jordan. Because I grew up understanding basketball, before taking the ball, just understanding who is Toni Kukoc.”

Truly, the impact Michael Jordan and Lionel Messi have had on their respective sports, goes way beyond the four lines. We might never witness any players as great as these two.