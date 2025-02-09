mobile app bar

“In Alabama, It Would’ve Bought a Big Condo”: Charles Barkley Cashed In Big Time When Eagles Beat Tom Brady in Super Bowl

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl LII (L), Charles Barkley (R)

Philadelphia Eagles with Super Bowl LII trophy (L), Charles Barkley (R). Credits: Imagn Images

Charles Barkley’s love for the Philadelphia Eagles knows no bounds. With the Super Bowl LIX just around the corner, Barkley has been telling anyone willing to listen that his Eagles will stop a historic three-peat by the Chiefs. He’s also not new to this. In 2018, after the Eagles pipped Tom Brady and the Patriots to the Super Bowl, Barkley appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to brag about his team’s performance.

With a jubilant smile on his face, Chuck praised the Eagles and joked with his host about bets he’d placed on the outcome of the game. “I did (bet on that game). I had a great day,” he said while laughing.

To avoid disclosing any numbers, Barkley and Kimmel instead chose to talk about what the Hall of Famer could’ve purchased with his winnings. After Kimmel asked him about the size of the house he could’ve bought, Barkley mentioned two cities and the properties he could have bought in them. Being from Alabama, he added,

“In what city or state? Well, in Alabama, it would’ve bought a big condo. In LA, a small guest house. But I did win.”

Barkley must’ve been buoyed by the success of his bets in 2018 because he hasn’t stopped placing wagers on the results of Super Bowls since. He’s especially vocal about how much he believes in his Eagles and bets on them to be successful in every big game they play.

Unfortunately for him, those bets have not worked out as well as in 2018 because of one particular player.

Charles Barkley has lost 5 consecutive bets against Patrick Mahomes

It’s hard to win bets when you’re rooting against Patrick Mahomes, and nobody knows this better than Chuck. Last year, after the Chiefs celebrated going back-to-back, Barkley took to Inside the NBA to address Mahomes’ tweet directed at him. The QB had posted, Watching @NBAonTNT and trying to see if my man Charles is going to pick against the Chiefs again in the next round!”

Of course, Barkley had to respond. He congratulated Mahomes and added that he’d bet against the Chiefs in all three games they played in the postseason. 

“I bet against you at Buffalo, I bet against you at Baltimore, and I bet against you in the Super Bowl. I was 0-3. Just wait till next year.”

It just so happens that even this year, Barkley’s streak of betting against Mahomes has continued. On his ‘Steam Room‘ podcast with Ernie Johnson, he revealed that he lost both bets he placed against the Chiefs.

After predicting the defending champions to lose to the Texans and the Bills, Barkley watched in dismay as the Chiefs made their way to another Super Bowl. You’d think he’d have learned his lesson by now, especially because the Chiefs will face his beloved Eagles in the big game tonight, but no.

Charles Barkley told his guest Adam Lefkoe that he believed the Eagles would storm to a win, much to the latter’s dismay. We’ll see soon enough if he’s right.

Post Edited By:Karthik Raman

About the author

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush.

