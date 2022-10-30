Is Sophia Coppel Joshua Primo’s Girlfriend? Ugly Details Emerge as Spurs Waive 6’6 Guard

Joshua Primo is in a world of sh*t(pardon my french), and it’s all his own doing. The 6’6 guard from the University of Alabama was waived by the San Antonio Spurs recently.

The San Antonio Spurs have waived Joshua Primo, the team announced. He was the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/iaOzvSNeE3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 28, 2022

Selected as the 12 pick but the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft, Primo averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in his rookie season.

The Spurs had high hopes for the young guard’s future and were invested in his development.

Josh Primo was the youngest player in the 2021 NBA Draft when selected 12th to the Spurs. His on-court development absolutely had the organization excited about his NBA future. Waiving Primo so abruptly without explanation is fairly unprecedented — and jarring. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2022

As expected, everyone thought there was a deeper reason behind the same, and as it turns out, there is. But first, let’s look at his personal life a little.

Who is Joshua Primo’s girlfriend?

Joshua Primo was said to be dating Sophia Coppel. The first instance of the two dating appeared on Primo’s Instagram in August 2021, and since then, the two have been a constant part of each other’s social media.

During the summer, Coppel shared a photo of the couple at the gym together, showing their gains.

The only other thing known about Sophia is that she’s Hispanic and Persian.

The question that now remains is whether the couple is still together after the allegations against Joshua, or have they split up? Both their Instagram accounts went private after the given incident. At this point, we have no confirmation about either at the given time.

What did Joshua Primo do?

When the Spurs waived Josh Primo, he stated his mental health and how he’d take time off for the same.

Josh Primo statement to ESPN in the aftermath of his release from the Spurs tonight: pic.twitter.com/H1n3k3IIcn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 29, 2022

However, everyone knew there was something deeper going on. After digging, Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN discovered that he was released because of allegations of Primo ‘exposing’ himself to women.

ESPN reporting with @Ramonashelburne: The San Antonio Spurs’ release of guard Josh Primo — the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women: https://t.co/YXhFfKh8Xh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 29, 2022

One of his victims, a former Spurs employee, has raised allegations about the same. She hired Tony Buzbee, the lawyer who represented women in sexual misconduct lawsuits against Deshaun Watson.

One former Spurs female employee has alleged that Josh Primo “exposed himself to her,” per @ShamsCharania She has hired attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the women in the sexual misconduct lawsuits against Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/q4j1J0INJr pic.twitter.com/xsfXwIbheb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

These are serious allegations, and as of now, things do not look good for young Primo.

