Akash Murty
|Published 31/03/2023

WATCH: Chris Paul Pokes Kevin Durant, Claiming to be One of the Few Who Could Guard the 4x Scoring Champ

Apr 25, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a scary time again in the West. And it’s Kevin Durant who is back with another super-superteam almost 4 years after winning two with the Warriors.

His back-to-back injuries in the season had given hope to others of saving themselves from the embarrassment in the Playoffs. But The Slim Reaper is back on time.

After missing out on 10-straight games since he played his first three for the Suns, the 13x All-Star made his home debut on Wednesday against a streaking hot Minnesota Timberwolves.

Of course, there will be questions about who is going to stop the 4x scoring champ come playoffs. Journalists thought it would be right to ask Chris Paul about it. They did get an answer alright.

Chris Paul pokes Kevin Durant, claiming to be one of the few who could guard him

As fun as it was to watch CP3 ball out with KD in front of the home crowd, fans must wonder how it is for the future First Ballot Hall of Fame behind closed doors.

To make them happy, here is a clip of the two having fun together in the locker room after their 107-100 victory yesterday, where Paul was pulling Durant’s leg, claiming to be among the only players who could make him miss.

The 9x All-Defensive Guard was brilliant at defending at the guard positions. However, stopping KD? Even DPOYs and defensive specialist wings have tried to stop him over the years with no success whatsoever.

Only Kevin Durant and injuries can stop Kevin Durant, and nobody else.

Can the Suns be looked at as real contenders for the championship?

They are the biggest threat in the West. This much is clear as they are 4-0 with KD in the line-up. As for the championship, no team in Western Conference is as physical as the top teams from the East, and even though physicality doesn’t play as huge a part as it used to play back in the day, it’s important.

None of his four games with the Suns have been against the Bucks, Sixers, or Celtics. It will be crucial, how the Suns play against these teams to guess their contention chances. But they have no regular season games against any of those teams before the start of 2023 Playoffs.

 

