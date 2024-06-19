Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck Drops Update About Upcoming Free Agency Following 18th Championship

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have brought an end to the city’s agony by recently bringing home their coveted 18th championship. This overdue accomplishment, however, has left the franchise wanting more. Team owner, Wyc Grousbeck, outlined precisely this, highlighting the team’s ambitions in the upcoming free agency.

During the locker room celebrations, Grousbeck made the bold announcement of keeping the squad together at any cost. He even warned the rest of the league to stay on their feet because of this reason. Expressing his thoughts on Open Run, the 63-year-old told Rachel Nichols,

“We’re bringing this whole team back next year. Look out the world”.

His declaration undoubtedly revealed his ecstasy on this occasion. Early into the interview, for instance, Grousbeck described the winning moment as “the best feeling”, prompting him to want to “do it again” as the Celtics owner.

This puts the limelight on the million-dollar question: Can the Celtics make it happen? The feasibility remains an uphill task, especially considering the payroll of the organization’s core players.

After signing a 5-year extension last year, Jaylen Brown is set to earn $53 million next year alone. Additionally, the Celtics could offer a long-term deal to Jayson Tatum, who remains a season away from opting in on his player option of a little over $37 million. Kristaps Porzingis will also get paid nearly $29 million in salary in the upcoming campaign (All figures per Sportrac).

So, retaining these three will take away a major chunk of the team’s total payroll, leaving management with little to no flexibility. As a result, Jrue Holiday may need to take a pay cut from his 4-year $134 million contract to extend his stay in Boston. On top of this, the franchise may fail to offer their defensive enforcer, Derrick White, a lucrative extension, raising question marks over his future.

Much to the fans’ delight, all this could be mitigated if the Celtics owners increase the team’s payroll. This could help them retain the team’s starting five, justifying Grousbeck’s announcement to a certain extent.

However, the management may need to risk sacrificing their bench players. The Celtics may subsequently need to opt for more budget-friendly options for their bench, something that would weaken the overall strength of their roster.

So, the owners must play their hands smartly in this off-season to stay at the mountaintop. Can they pull it off to give themselves another shot at history?