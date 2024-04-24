“In High School Dawg, He’s 15”: Kyrie Irving Was Taken Aback By Jamal Crawford Revealing Paolo Banchero’s Age Many Years Ago

Orlando Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero has undoubtedly been one of the hottest young stars emerging out of the league since last season. The 2023 Rookie of the Year had already encapsulated veteran and current NBA players with his skills right from his days playing for his high school varsity team. In a recent appearance on the Point Game podcast, former NBA player Jamal Crawford revealed how Kyrie Irving was enamored by the game of a 15-year-old Banchero while attending a camp with the high-school prodigy.

Advertisement

Jamal Crawford often hosts several NBA players and veterans for workouts at his gym in Seattle. Around four years back, Crawford was hosting Kyrie Irving for a workout session, where Paolo Banchero happened to play alongside Irving at the Pro Run. Impressed by Banchero’s skills, Irving asked Crawford, “Yo, What college is my man at?” However, Crawford broke Kyrie’s presumption saying, “He’s in high school dawg. He’s 15.”

Crawford highlighted how Paolo Banchero had long established himself with his skills amongst players such as Kyrie Irving, Zach LaVine, and Dejounte Murray by playing alongside them in the Pro Runs while he was still in high school. Banchero very well lived up to the potential the NBA veterans touted for him coming into the league as well.

After playing one season of college basketball at Duke, Banchero was selected as the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic in 2022. Within his first two seasons, the young forward proved his credentials by winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2023 and earning an All-Star nod in 2024. After averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in this regular season, Banchero is expected to lead the way for the 5th-seed Magic to have a deep playoff run in their postseason campaign.

Paolo Banchero and Kyrie Irving have a deep-rooted connection

Paolo Banchero and Kyrie Irving have a deep-rooted connection dating back to Banchero’s days playing high school basketball. Both have played their college basketball stints with Duke and also entered the league as first-overall picks during their draft years. Both players also won Rookie of the Year for their respective classes. Perhaps, Paolo’s skills and talents right from his high school days earned him the attention of Kyrie Irving, who took a deep interest in recruiting the young star.

There is a possibility that after appearing on Irving’s radar, Banchero was selected as a five-star consensus recruit by Duke. As a high school junior, Banchero was averaging 22.6 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks for Seattle’s O’Dea High School, earning him laurels such as Washington Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps National Junior of the Year honors. Banchero retained his form through all tenures of his basketball career and continues to showcase brilliance nightly as the franchise player for the Orlando Magic.