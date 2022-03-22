Basketball

“In the last three games, Russell Westbrook has played his best basketball as a Laker”: Magic Johnson lauds Brodie for averaging a solid 21.3/8/9.7 over the past 3 clashes

“In the last three games, Russell Westbrook has played his best basketball as a Laker”: Magic Johnson lauds Brodie for averaging a solid 21.3/8/9.7 over the past 3 clashes
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Which IPL team has most fans: All team fans and followers on social media IPL 2022
Next Article
"Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside can't stay with Kevin Durant at all!": Bruce Brown reveals Brooklyn's master strategy against the Utah Jazz once they started to switch
NBA Latest Post
"Oh hell no, I've already done it, Who's in the MVP race?": Giannis Antetokounmpo is not chasing individual accolades anymore but is on the quest to repeat as champion
“Oh hell no, I’ve already done it, Who’s in the MVP race?”: Giannis Antetokounmpo is not chasing individual accolades anymore but is on the quest to repeat as champion

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals he is not chasing the MVP award this season, aiming for…