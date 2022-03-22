“In the last three games, Russell Westbrook has played his best basketball as a Laker”: Magic Johnson lauds Brodie for averaging a solid 21.3/8/9.7 over the past 3 clashes

According to Magic Johnson, Russell Westbrook has played his best basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers over the past three games.

Russell Westbrook has not quite had the season going in his favor. Clearly, the 2017 MVP has not met the Los Angeles Lakers’ expectations that they set when they acquired him this past offseason.

So far, LeBron James and co. have been struggling and are not even close to having the record they envisioned at the start of the season. And a huge reason behind their failures has been because of the decline in Westbrook’s production.

Currently, the 9-time All-Star is averaging 18.1 points (lowest since 2009-10), 7.5 rebounds (lowest since 2014-15), 7.2 assists (lower than his career average), while shooting the rock at a subpar 29.2% from 3-point land and 66.9% from the charity stripe.

However, over the past three games, Mr. Triple Double has had quite the impact for the Lakers, playing a lot like his old regular self.

Magic Johnson believes Russell Westbrook has been playing his best basketball as a Laker over the past few games

Only a few nights after going off for a 30-point performance against the Rockets, Russell dropped a huge 22-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double helping the Lakers grab a huge OT win over the Raptors. The very next game, the former UCLA Bruin went on to record a 22-point, 10-rebound, 8-assist near triple-double in a 9-point loss over the Wizards.

Tonight, against the Cavaliers, Westbrook played the perfect supporting role to LeBron, as he went on to put up 20 points, 11 assists, and 4 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field.

Amid his much-improved form, Magic Johnson complimented Russell Westbrook regarding this three-game period as the best he’s played as a Laker. Johnson took it to his Twitter:

In the last three games Russell Westbrook has played his best basketball as a Laker!

Magic is not at all wrong here. This is certainly the best Westbrook has played all year. Over the past three games, Westbrook has put up 21.3/8/9.7.

Russell Westbrook last 3 games: 21.3 PPG

8.0 RPG

9.7 APG

53.2 FG%

8-16 3P He is +29 in that span. pic.twitter.com/c3Q0NKCscA — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 22, 2022

With the Lakers hanging onto that 9th position and the season nearing its end, Westbrook has picked the aptest time to heat up.