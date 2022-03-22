Basketball

“LeBron James went home to Cleveland and reminded everyone why he is the King!”: Magic Johnson heaps praise on Lakers’ superstar as he drops a 38-point triple-double for win over Kevin Love and the Cavs

"LeBron James went home to Cleveland and reminded everyone why he is the King!": Magic Johnson heaps praise on Lakers' superstar as he drops a 38-point triple-double for win over Kevin Love and the Cavs
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Kevin Love in my brother, I hate that it had to be him": LeBron James on putting his former Cavs teammate on a poster
Next Article
"Royce O'Neale, you're too small!": Kevin Durant brings out the 'tiny' again as he leads Nets past Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz
NBA Latest Post
"Royce O'Neale, you're too small!": Kevin Durant brings out the 'tiny' again as he leads Nets past Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz
“Royce O’Neale, you’re too small!”: Kevin Durant brings out the ‘tiny’ again as he leads Nets past Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz

Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant brings out the ‘tiny’ again as he scores over Royce O’Neale…