“LeBron James went home to Cleveland and reminded everyone why he is the King!”: Magic Johnson heaps praise on Lakers’ superstar as he drops a 38-point triple-double for win over Kevin Love and the Cavs

Lakers’ legend Magic Johnson talks up LeBron James as he goes home to Cleveland and puts on a show for his home crowd

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their road trip, as they made their way to Cleveland tonight. Tonight’s win was important, as the Lakers are back on the 9th spot, after having lost it to the Pelicans last night. The Lakers, having lost two out of three games this trip, wanted to finish on a high note. LeBron James helped them do just the same.

The King, who was playing in front of the Cavs crowd for the first time since his Bubble Championship(All-Star Game not included in this context), made sure to put on a show for them. He dropped a game-high 38 points triple-double, adding 11 rebounds and 12 assists as well.

.@KingJames had another classic performace against his former team 👑 38 PTS

12 AST

11 REB pic.twitter.com/KF8p0xc4mx — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 22, 2022

Also Read: “Kevin Durant is my favorite player to watch! He makes it look way too easy!”: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic discusses why the Nets’ superstar is his favorite player to watch and play against

“LeBron James proved why he is the King!”: Magic Johnson

After spending his entire playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Magic Johnson returned to the team as a part of the front office. He was the President of Basketball Operations for the team from 2017 to 2019. Even though he isn’t officially affiliated with them anymore, Magic hasn’t stopped being a big supporter of LeBron James and the Lakers.

After LBJ’s performance tonight, Magic couldn’t stop himself from taking to Twitter and praising the 4x MVP.

LeBron James went home to Cleveland and reminded everyone why he is the King! He recorded a triple double 38-12-11 and led the Lakers to a 131-120 victory! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 22, 2022

Also Read: “Kevin Love in my brother, I hate that it had to be him”: LeBron James on putting his former Cavs teammate on a poster

With his performance tonight, LeBron took over Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo and leads the league in scoring average now.

LeBron James is leading the NBA in PPG at 30.0…Unreal. 👑🔥 (h/t @statmuse) pic.twitter.com/N9JWAJQkkl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 22, 2022

It is insane what LBJ is doing at age 37 and in his 19th season.