In The Midst Of Battling The Pacers Alongside LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Fired Back At Analysts Trolling His Pink Pants In 2012: “They Just Mad That They Can’t Pull It Off”

Credits: Mar. 1, 2012; Portland, OR, USA; Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) and shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) look on as time winds down in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Rose Garden. Heat won the game 107-93. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat, after the acquisition of LeBron James and Chris Bosh, instantly became one of the deadliest teams in the league. Despite the Big Three’s dominance, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the Florida-based franchise in the 2011 Finals. The upset suffered in 2011 motivated “the Heatles” to seek redemption in the 2011-2012 campaign. After putting up a stellar 46-20 record in the shortened regular season, Dwyane Wade and co. defeated the New York Knicks in the first round of the postseason. Erik Spoelstra’s boys faced the wrath of a prime Paul George against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Prior to Game 6 of the intense matchup, D-Wade was heavily trolled for his unusual pregame fit. However, after clinching the series, Wade decided to address all those who were hating on his pink pants.

Advertisement

Dwyane Wade has always been a stylish guy. Ever since he set foot on the NBA hardwood in 2003, Wade did not shy from displaying his swag on numerous occasions. Whether it is donning a shirtless suit in the 2022 Met Gala or wearing a “grandma sweater” while attending the 2023 Finals, the Flash is always open to experimenting with new clothes.

Dwyane Wade was trolled for his pink pants

In the 2012 playoffs, Dwayne Wade was bold enough to wear pink pants during Game 6 of the Pacers-Heat clash. However, not everyone was a huge fan of the fit. As Wade entered the arena, a bunch of analysts were mocking the Shooting Guard for the same.

Advertisement

As seen in LeagueFits’ Instagram post, Wade had a cold response. Annihilating the Pacers’ defense, the 6-foot-4 star erupted for a 41-point, 10-rebound double-double as the Miami Heat won 105-93. After the series concluded, before any reporter could ask him any question, Wade addressed the people hating on his fashion sense. Claiming that the naysayers wouldn’t be able to pull off the pink pants look, the 2006 Finals MVP said:

“Starting off this interview by saying, I know they’re killing me in the studio for my pants. They just mad that they can’t pull it off.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm6uIeBL-ZP/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Only a few days later, Dwayne Wade celebrated winning his 2nd NBA title.

The Miami Heat’s 4-year dominant run under the “Big Three’s” leadership

The Miami Heat instantly became one of the most feared teams in the 2010 free agency. Pat Riley managed to add LeBron James and Chris Bosh to the lineup. For the next four years, the Miami Heat dominated the league.

Advertisement

Under the leadership of the All-Star trio of LBJ, D-Wade, and Bosh, the Miami Heat made it to four finals, winning Championships in 2012 and 2013.