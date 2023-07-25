Inching Closer To LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Teams, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami’s 12,000,000 Instagram Followers Catapult Up The Standings

Lionel Messi shocked the soccer world with his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the summer. Despite a tempting deal offered by Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, the Argentinian sensation decided to join the MLS’ Inter Miami. Since he arrived in the United States of America, fans have been going crazy. Much like an NBA superstar being traded to a different franchise, the following of Inter Miami has skyrocketed to more than 12,000,000 in just a matter of a few weeks.

The United States of America is witnessing a soccer craze. With the arrival of Messi in Major League Soccer, fans cannot wait to see the 2022 World Cup winner in live action. This past week, Messi made his highly-anticipated debut for the Florida side in front of a star-studded crowd – LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Kim Kardashian. The contest couldn’t have been any more dramatic with Leo scoring the game-winning free-kick in injury time.

Thanks to Lionel Messi, Inter Miami has seen an 11 million jump in their Instagram followers

Lionel Messi is one of the most influential athletes in the world. With 480 million Instagram followers of his own, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is one of the most-loved celebrities across the globe. As Messi makes his way to Inter Miami, the team has not only seen a massive boost in ticket sales but has also benefitted with a jump in their Instagram followers.

Since the acquisition of Lionel, the franchise has seen an addition of 11 million followers. According to Joe Pompliano’s tweet, with 12 million followers, Inter Miami has now become the fourth most followed sports franchise in the United States. David Beckham’s organization now has more followers than any NFL, MLB, and NHL team.

The only three organizations that Inter Miami now trails are the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the Cavs merely 4 million followers away, Inter Miami can certainly surpass the Ohio-based franchise and move up to the third spot on the list.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James’ franchises are the most followed sports teams in the United States

It is not of any surprise that the Golden State Warriors (31 million) and the Los Angeles Lakers (23 million) are two of the most followed sports franchises in the country.

The Golden State Warriors’ emergence in the last decade has helped them gain several fans from around the world excited. Further, with Stephen Curry being one of the most adored celebrities, the San Francisco side has witnessed a huge number of followers.

The Los Angeles Lakers, similar to the Cleveland Cavaliers, have gathered millions of followers due to LeBron James’ position on the roster. Franchises and brands have all benefitted with the King having 157 million followers of his own.