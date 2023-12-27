Vanessa Bryant ‘Accused’ of Not Using Kobe Bryant’s $600 Million Inheritance to Help the Black Community

March 4, 2018 – Hollywood, California, U.S. – Vanessa Laine Bryant and Oscar nominee KOBE BRYANT arrive on the red carpet of The 90th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Hollywood U.S. – ZUMAz03_ 20180304_shf_z03_389 Copyright: xAaronxPoolex

Appearing on the Joe Budden Podcast, Dr. Umar Johnson launched a scathing criticism of Vanessa Bryant. He accused the 42-year-old of not directing Kobe Bryant’s money towards black empowerment initiatives. As per Johnson, the model who inherited $600 million from her husband, hasn’t used the money in a way that he’d liked.

He stated, ”Vanessa[Bryant] inherited his [Kobe’s] wealth. Is Vanessa Bryant using any of that black man’s money to do any good in the black community? Absofu**inglutely not.”

Joe Budden then argued that “no one knows that.” However, this didn’t change the stance of the controversial figure. He went on to give his explanation for believing the same.

“Vannesa Bryant just started an initiative with three predominantly white colleges, some sort of a sports initiative with Kobe’s money and Kobe’s name, didn’t a single HBCU,” asserted Johnson.

Perhaps, the motivational speaker is hinting at the inaugural Mamba Program. Under this program, hoopers from six college programs are going to don Kobe’s Nike shoes. They include Duke University, the University of Connecticut, the University of South Carolina, the University of Oregon, and Louisana State University.

While Vanessa’s charity initiatives may not line up with Dr. Umar Johnson’s expectations, she has been an active philanthropist.

Vanessa Bryant has carried on Kobe’s legacy

Vanessa Bryant has been heartily promoting Kobe Bryant’s charity operations after his death. She has maintained the functions of the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation. This foundation “is dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need, and encouraging young people to stay active through sports.”

The Black Mamba began this foundation alongside his wife back in 2006. It has done a commendable job in providing scholarships to minority college students while also partnering with Make A Wish Foundation.

Meanwhile, she is also responsible for the formation of Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Named after her husband and daughter Gianni “Gigi” Bryant, this came into existence shortly after the two passed away in January 2020. She donated $16 million to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation after winning the lawsuit.

She had sued Los Angeles County for emotional distress, alleging that first responders released unauthorized photos of the dead remains of her husband and child. After clinching the lawsuit, the model decided to direct the compensated money to the foundation.