Inside the NBA once replaced 7-foot Shaquille O’Neal with 6’1″Jay Pharoah’s cross-eyed ‘Shaq’, and it was HILARIOUS

When the cast of Inside the NBA hilariously ragged on Shaquille O’Neal for not being present with them during the 2019 NBA Awards

This NBA offseason has been quite the eventful one so far. But, we will admit, we do miss the shenanigans the cast of Inside the NBA pulled on a daily basis.

Whether it be roasting a player for their play, some comments they made in the media, or just pulling out real water guns to play, while the whole thing was being aired on national television, this cast of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal has never, in their life, been a boring one.

But what happens when one of them is missing?

Well, on most occasions, the missing cast member would be replaced by another known member within the NBA community, someone like Dwyane Wade, or Draymond Green. But, during the NBA Award show in 2019, when Shaq was missing, the rest of the cast went in a very… different route.

The cast of Inside the NBA decided to hire comedian Jay Pharoah to hilariously play Shaquille O’Neal in his absence

And just so that we’re clear here, this wasn’t some random selection made by the guys upstairs.

No, no, no! You see, Shaq has actually reacted to Jay Pharoah’s hilarious impression of him during a prior occasion. And his reaction was strong, to say the least.

Long story short, Shaq didn’t like it. So, what do his fellow, beloved co-workers do during his absence of his during a massive event?

Well, this.

Perfection.

That is the only word anybody, anywhere can describe this performance as. And we will not tolerate any arguments to the contrary of that statement.

