“Inspiring and Depressing!”: Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr Talk About Warriors’ Standings, Playoff Push

The Golden State Warriors have finally won a road game! After nearly 50 odd days or so, the defending champions went on the road and snapped an 11-game road losing streak. Stephen Curry dropped 30 points in Houston as the Dubs took down the Rockets 121-108.

It was an important win for the team. Not only did it snap a worrisome streak, but it also ensured that the Warriors held on to the 6th seed. Heading into Dallas, the Warriors now just have nine games left in the regular season.

Heading to Dallas, Steph and the team have an uphill task in front of them. Not only is it a crucial game for the seeding, but this could very well help the teams decide the tiebreaker in case they both end up with the same record.

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr talk about the standings

Steve Kerr was 22 years old when he was drafted into the NBA. He’s 57 right now. The Warriors’ Head Coach has spent nearly 35 years in the NBA, won 9 championships, and has seen it all. However, the one thing he hasn’t seen is a conference as close as the one the West has this year.

The 4th seed is just 3.5 games ahead of the 12th seed. The 6th seed is just 1.5 games ahead of the 12th seed. It is a very close affair, with everything on the line. Here is what Kerr said about the same,

Although not ideal, Steve Kerr is having fun with the pressure of fighting for a playoff spot

According to Kerr, it feels like the Warriors have already started the playoffs. They could finish in the top six, or they could be out of contention altogether.

Stephen Curry talked about the same as well. He used ‘inspiring and depressing’ to describe how it feels right now.

Steph describes where the Warriors are in the standings as "inspiring and depressing"

What do the next few games look like for the Warriors?

After beating the Rockets, the Warriors might have some confidence back in their road abilities. They’d need every ounce of it, as they face the Mavericks tomorrow. After that, they’d head home to face the Sixers. Joel Embiid and James Harden in town wouldn’t be an easy contest at all.

After that, they’d have three more home games before they head on the road, return home, and then finish their regular season with consecutive games on the road. Seven out of their nine remaining games are with teams who are in the playoff/play-in contention. This wouldn’t be an easy task, and the defending champions have no choice but to treat these all like playoff games.