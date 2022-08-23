Basketball

Dwyane Wade accused of going over water budget by 500,000 gallons amidst LA’s worst drought in 128 years

Dwyane Wade accused of going over water budget by 500,000 gallons amidst LA’s worst drought in 128 years
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
A 41-year-old Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made 6 skyhooks for his 26 points in Game 5 of the 1988 NBA Finals
Next Article
4x NBA Champ Stephen Curry shows Sydel Curry no mercy, hits her with a 'night-night' on vacation
NBA Latest Post
4x NBA Champ Stephen Curry shows Sydel Curry no mercy, hits her with a 'night-night' on vacation
4x NBA Champ Stephen Curry shows Sydel Curry no mercy, hits her with a ‘night-night’ on vacation

Warriors’ Stephen Curry doesn’t know when to turn off his competitive spirit, hits sister Sydel…