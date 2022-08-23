Dwyane Wade accused of going over water budget by 500,000 gallons amidst LA’s worst drought in 128 years

The celebrities of Los Angeles are about to be under a lot of fire for their water usage and this time, it includes NBA legend, Dwyane Wade.

Once you reach the status of a celebrity, you adorn a visage that makes you untouchable. As is the case with the celebrities of Los Angeles, they all live and breathe like they are not subject to the same rules as everyone else. And for a lot of the cases, that is true.

However, water is a resource that should be equally distributed and in the midst of a crisis, the rich cannot have unrestricted access to it. Despite all our qualms, it looks as though the rich and famous of Los Angeles, simply do not care.

The water usage of celebrities has far exceeded their limits and imposing fines might not cut it. As per numerous sources, we can see that stars the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, and most notably Dwyane Wade have all used excess water.

While we wouldn’t necessarily judge them for excess usage, the problem is that Los Angeles is facing its worst drought in over 128 years. There can be no room for disparity and a call-out is in order.

Also read: Dwyane Wade and Gilbert Arenas discuss LeBron James entering his 20th season in the NBA

Celebrities cited for overusing water in Calabasas and Hidden Hills: Sylvester Stallone, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart and the Kardashians among 2,000 who received notices for exceeding their water budgets at least four times. @whereishayley @seangreene89 https://t.co/WM4Qx313OE — Ian James (@ByIanJames) August 22, 2022

Dwyane Wade uses nearly 500,000 gallons of water more than his allocated limit and will receive fines

NBA players are no different from other celebs and once you start living in Hollywood, you enter an inevitable bubble of money. Dwyane Wade and his family look no different from the rest.

During the month of June, the Wade household consumed roughly 90,000 gallons of water more than their limit. Which is 1400% over their water budget. Alarming.

It was worse in May when they consumed an insane 489,000 gallons more than their allocated limit. What do they need so much water for? Are they farmers? Well, the answer might lie in the lavish nature of their lives.

From jacuzzis to swimming pools, the Wades look to have used up water like there is no tomorrow. The rest of LA is yearning for respite and the Miami Heat Legend might not have given a second thought about his water usage.

Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union released this statement saying they were “doing everything we can to rectify the situation and will continue to go to extensive lengths to resolve the issue.”

Well, it is too late to act like they care about it, while the rest of the city struggles to get access to water.

Dystopian nightmare? Nope, just reality, one in which NBA legends have ascended to great heights and can apparently consume enough water to feed a community.

Also read: $175 million Dwyane Wade reveals his marriage with Gabrielle Union faced its toughest test after he fathered another child