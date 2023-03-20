Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Sixers Release Availability Report for MVP Frontrunner

Mar 18, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have been on a rampant streak. Having won eight games in a row, they’ve climbed to the 2nd seed in the East. Joel Embiid has been the key reason behind their recent surge. The big man has been on fire, and has put on a show every single night.

In their last contest, Joel went off for 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, while leading the team past the Pacers 141-121.

Embiid leading the Sixers’ surge has also helped him move Nikola Jokic and take control of the MVP ladder. Now, as the Sixers host the Bulls tonight, the team is looking to clinch a playoff spot. Fans wonder whether their MVP will suit up and them do so.

Joel Embiid will PLAY tonight

Embiid has been having a sensational season. He’s broken records that no one has been able to touch since Shaquille O’Neal. Tonight, the Sixers are fighting for something bigger than Joel’s goals. It’s a chance to clinch a playoff berth, and they will be ready to leap at it.

Thankfully for the fans, Joel Embiid will be suiting up to help them do so. According to the Sixers’ injury report, only PJ Tucker is listed as questionable. The rest of the team is clear to play, which means we’ll see JoJo work his magic.