“Instagram model ‘Just Ghazal’ hints at exposing Billionaire LeBron James’ DM’s to prove her initial claims

Post her controversial revelation about NBA superstar LeBron James, Instagram model Just Ghazal hints at dropping a truth bomb.

It’s been a shocking string of events concerning LeBron James off-late, with an IG model named Just Ghazal hurling unhealthy accusations at the four-time champion. Bearing a striking resemblance to reality tv star Kim Kardashian, this social media sensation has some controversial details.

A few days back, Just Ghazal caused a storm on the Internet with her post on King James, suggesting the four-time Finals MVP had been creeping on her, with a caption titled the following caption.

“Everday a new rapper/ athlete creepin’, GM to y’all, still a no from me.”

While nobody from James’ camp responded to this, many on social media felt this could have been a publicity stunt, as viewing someone’s story doesn’t account for creeping. However, as the chorus for the Lakers superstar grew, the IG model teased at revealing further details.

Recently, an IG model named Just Ghazal hinted at divulging details about James, if proved true, could be seriously detrimental to the eighteen-time All-Star’s reputation.

Just Ghazal hints at going public with LeBron James’ DMs.

Post her controversial claims of accusing the Lakers superstar of creeping on her, IG model Just Ghazal has hinted at revealing LBJ’s DMs in the screenshot below.

Responding to a social media user, Just Ghazal added she was committed. If proven, this could potentially lead to unrepairable damage, considering James is revered as a role model and global icon. In his 20-year career, the former scoring champion has always held a clean public image, steering away from all the noise beyond the hardwood.

The 37-year-old superstar is happily married to his high school sweetheart Savannah James, who are parents to three beautiful children. Thus these accusations come as a shocker. Though only time will reveal the truth.

