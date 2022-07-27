LeBron James and Michael Jordan’s $27 million collaboration for “felons” was seen as historic

LeBron James and Michael Jordan pooled in $27 million to clear debts and help felons get voting rights, upstanding citizens of the USA!

Seldom have we seen the best players in the league team up, together. Especially if you are regarded among the best in the game. Never has any “top 3” player in the league teamed up with another, except for the case of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

So, when LeBron James and Michael Jordan decided to team up, it would have broken the internet right? Well, unfortunately, that never happened on the court but it did take place outside the court.

When America went to vote, the two players were firmly on the side of the fair vote. They were part of a campaign led by Michael Bloomberg to help the felons of America get voting rights.

The two teamed up and contributed, a lot!

LeBron James and Michael Jordan added to the $27 million pool for various debts by felons, allowing them to vote!

Along with Michael Bloomberg and pop stars like Ariana Grande, LeBron James and Michael Jordan were also key contributors to a fund that help pay back the debts of felons.

The total amount of $27 million dollars helped clear the debts of nearly 40,000 felons! Out of which more than 13,000 were now eligible to vote.

Where were the felons from? A majority were residents of Florida, which was a key state in the democratic elections. While the Democrats thought it would make a difference, it did not. Trump eventually won the state, however, he lost the race.

As for Jordan and James, the two’s contributions might not have yielded the results they wanted but they certainly impacted the lives of people, thousands of them.

