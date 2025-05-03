“Intent Was to Hurt Me”: Stephen A. Smith Calls Out ESPN Producers for Making Him Pick Between Celtics and Knicks

The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics are on yet another collision course, this time in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Breaking down the series on ESPN was famed analyst and known Knicks fan, Stephen A. Smith. SAS happily gave his thoughts on who he thought would advance, but it came with his usual dose of attitude.

That’s because the 57-year-old TV star was jokingly livid that his show producers made him immediately predict the winner of the Celtics/Knicks series one day after his New York squad celebrated an incredible triumph over the Detroit Pistons. “I hate this question. Simply because of the timing of it and the fact that I’m a Knicks fan,” SAS admitted.

This prompted Smith’s co-host to wonder why he would pass off the segment when he was an executive producer. SAS’s response? “Clearly their intent was to hurt me,” he said with a smile. “It was to hurt my feelings, but that’s alright I’ll forgive them.” Not only did Smith forgive them — he chose who he thought would advance, and it wasn’t the team he rooted for.

“I’d be proud of the Knicks if they get to six games because I see Boston in five. These are the reigning defending NBA Champions. This is one of the deepest teams in the league. One of the more experienced teams in the league.” Smith then listed how many Conference Finals and NBA Finals Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown have been together, adding that their experience alone will get them by the Knicks.

Smith wouldn’t be alone in choosing the Celtics. The defending champs defeated the Knicks in all four regular-season matchups this year. Granted, those were one-off games so the series mentality wasn’t there, but that doesn’t seem like it will play a factor. The Knicks will always get magic from Jalen Brunson and have been getting exceptional play from Karl-Anthony Towns. But is it enough?

The Celtics’ firepower is insane between Tatum, Brown, White, and Porzingis, who single-handedly killed the Knicks during their last matchup by shooting 8-13 from behind the arc and dropping 34 points in Boston’s 119-117 victory. If the Knicks hope to have any hope, they need to summon the basketball gods to turn Mitchell Robinson into Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Since that won’t happen, expect to see the Knicks play their hearts out and be sent to Cancun after Game 6.