Shaquille O’Neal Refutes Dwight Howard As Orlando Magic GOAT, Gets Roasted by Charles Barkley And Ernie Johnson

Shaquille O’Neal is not yet done messing around with Dwight Howard. Even the risk of ridicule isn’t enough to deter the Hall of Famer.

The feud between Shaq and Dwight Howard started with the latter embracing a nickname given to him. Shaq loved being called Superman, but this moniker was used extensively for Dwight after his Dunk Contest attempt while wearing the Superman cape.

There was a point when Dwight was by far the best center in the NBA. He was a legitimate MVP candidate for many years, also winning Defensive Player of the Year 3 times.

Dwight even led the Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009 without an All-Star beside him. In fact, he was the only player who presented a viable 4-out offense option in the late noughties.

In 2009, Dwight Howard asked Kobe Bryant what he should do to get better. Kobe talked about how he would make 1,000 shots a day Dwight started doing the same, and the following season he was 2nd in MVP voting behind Derrick Rose

However, his play fell off massively after year 7 as he succumbed to back injuries. After his first stint on the Lakers, it was clear that he’d never be at his previous level again.

Dwight played for 8 different teams during his 18-year span in the NBA. This included 3 different stints with the Lakers, winning a championship alongside LeBron in the 2nd one.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley disagree about Dwight Howard as the GOAT Magic player

During halftime discussion for today’s All-Star Game, the topic of Dwight Howard came about once again. Charles Barkley pointed out that he’s probably the greatest player in the history of the Orlando Magic. But Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t having it.

Chuck: “Dwight Howard is the best one down in Orlando.”

Shaq: “Dwight Howard’s team is 3-11 in Taiwan right now.”

This led to Ernie Johnson bludgeoning Shaq on his credentials as an NBA analyst:

“You’re more up to speed on that than you are on the NBA.”

Does Shaq have a case about Dwight not being the Magic GOAT?

Through the course of 34 seasons, the Orlando Magic haven’t really seen many good times. They’ve only made the playoffs 2 times in the past 11 seasons without Dwight Howard.

Dwight played with the team for 8 seasons, earning 6 All-Star game selections. Like Shaq, he has a Finals appearance with them, but he did it with lesser help around him.

Due to his volume of play, he definitely edges Shaq as the greatest player in Magic history. His 3 DPOY titles and 8 All-Star Game appearances should also secure a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection.