LeBron James is Bringing the 90’s Back, With Reboot of Popular Movie ‘House Party’!

There’s going to be a massive house party at LeBron James’s house, and he doesn’t know a thing about it

LeBron James is a rich, rich man, isn’t he? Frankly, how else do you describe a man worth a whopping $1 billion?

Of course, a lot of that is NBA money. But some of the money in his bank account has also come from different places, such as businesses he has invested in.

Another source of income the man has started up, is the production of movies, along with his childhood friend, Maverick Carter.

And after producing the hit movie ‘Hustle’, it appears that the pair are coming back with another production.

And while Hustle had some nice humor in it, this one looks like it’s going to be a whole lot funnier.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter produce a reboot of famous 90’s hit, ‘House Party’

The ’90s are touted by many to be a very good time when it comes to comedy. And frankly, it’s justified.

Comedy movies were starting to find their footing in Hollywood, while Stand-Up comedy in the US was at its golden age.

But now that we’re here in 2022, comedic movies aren’t quite what they used to be.

So, what did LeBron James decide?

He decided he wants to bring it all back. And how better to do that, but with a reboot of one of the most memorable comedic pieces from the 90s, ‘House Party’?

Here’s the trailer for the movie.

The trailer for the “House Party” remake is here pic.twitter.com/5Ixyep7yPG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 14, 2022

As long as it’s not LeDirector responsible for this movie’s shoot, we’d say it’s safe to hold some moderately high expectations for this flick, especially considering Hustle is part of the King’s track record.

Producing is all well and good, but how is LeBron James as an actor?

As you can see from the trailer of this movie, LeBron James is sure to have at least a few scenes of acting in this movie. But, is he up to the task?

Well, if his work from the movie Trainwreck is any indication, there is a chance he will turn in an exemplary performance.

But given that we live in a universe where his mediocre performance in Space Jam 2 also exists, we’d say it’s safer to go in with an open mind on this one.

