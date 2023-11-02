“Introduce Me to Like Raven-Symone”: Myles O’Neal Took ‘Advantage’ of Father Shaquille O’Neal’s Fame to Meet With Celebrity Kids

Shaquille O’Neal‘s son Myles O’Neal recently sat down for an in-depth interview on the Billion Dollar Babie podcast. During the show, Myles was asked if his dad’s fame ever bothered him.

Responding to the question, Myles said, “No it never bothered me. I never had a problem with it. I was always very supportive of him and his career……As a child, it was about winning, cause we’d win a lot. It was always about like basketball and not really about fame. ”

However, being the son of a legend, Myles surely had to get something out of it. During the interview, Myles recalled how he would egg his father on to take him to toy stores or to events like The Kids Choice Awards.

Recalling those events, Myles told the podcaster,

“I would want to go to the Kids Choice Awards or something. That was like my, ‘let’s do that’. Let’s use this fame for something. Let’s go to the kid’s choice awards or introduce me to like Raven-Symone. He would like take us to see Sweet Life Of Zach and Cody live.”

Shaqir used Shaq’s connection for a Frank Ocean picture

It’s not only Myles who among the O’Neal siblings sometimes uses Shaq’s fame to get their way around things. During the podcast, Myles revealed a hilarious story about a chance meeting with Frank Ocean.

Narrating the story to the host, Myles said, “My brother used to do that when we were at a store, I remember one time we saw Frank Ocean. We were all like “Oh dayum, It’s Frank Ocean, we should take a picture “. My little smallest brother, Shaqir, was like ” I’ll go get it right now”……. He went up to him and said ” Hey my name is Shaqir, my dad is Shaq, can I take a picture. ”

Fortunately for young Shaqir, Frank turned out to be a huge Shaq fan, granting the young kid his wish. However, Dr. O’Neal has been very vocal about education and discipline being a priority in his kid’s life.

Though Shaq often plays the cool dad role, sometimes he is also known to be a strict disciplinarian. Myles, who is the eldest among the boys, is following in Shaq’s musical footsteps, and hopefully, we can see Myles on big stages such as EDC and Tomorrowland.