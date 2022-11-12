Myles O’Neal, Who Trolled Father Shaquille O’Neal With a Cheetos Prank, Suits Up and Plays With DJ Diesel

Shaquille O’Neal is a man who wears many hats. He’s a former basketball player, a businessman, and a father as well. A good one at that.

Shaq is a father of six, each of whom is extremely talented. Most fans are aware of his two sons, Shareef and Shaqir, both of whom followed in their father’s footsteps as basketball players.

However, basketball isn’t the only part of Diesel’s legacy. O’Neal is a man of many talents, most of which he has capitalized on. His net worth of $420 million is a testament to that. Being a DJ is one such skill, a skill his eldest son Myles seems to have inherited.

Myles O’Neal is a budding young DJ and sometimes joins his father Shaquille O’Neal on sets

Shaq has numerous talents, from basketball to his love of music. The big man is a great DJ who has performed a lot of sets under the moniker DJ Diesel.

He seems to have passed on his skills to his eldest son Myles. A talented up-and-coming DJ himself, Myles has joined his father for sets on several occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles O’Neal (@mylesoneal)

It’s nice to know that Shaq has something in common with all of his children. Hopefully, they all grow to be as successful as their father.

That being said, it looks like some of them are going straight to the master for help.

Shaq’s youngest son Shaqir wants his dad to help him become one of the best

Shaqir O’Neal may be the youngest of Shaq’s children, but he has equally high aspirations. The young O’Neal has dreams of becoming a professional basketball player, and for that purpose has chosen to live with his father. In the hope of learning something from one of the greats.

As things stand, the Big Aristotle is putting him through all the drills. Perhaps we will see Shaqir in the NBA sometime soon, dominating like his father.

