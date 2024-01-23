Is Aaron Gordon Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Nuggets Release Injury Report for 2023 NBA Champ

Jan 10, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) falls to the ground after battling for the ball against Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets will look to add to piling the pressure on the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference standings when they take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. The Nuggets’ roster is almost at full strength, but two stars popped up on the team’s injury report ahead of the game.

Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. are on the Nuggets’ injury report for the game against the Pacers. The former is suffering a shoulder injury, while the latter has an illness. Both are listed as probable, meaning they’ll play against Indiana on Tuesday.

Gordon’s presence is vital for the Nuggets. The veteran forward is an incredible lob threat, and his presence on the court is critical in helping Denver space the floor. Nikola Jokic operates best when playing alongside Gordon. They’ve built a strong chemistry since the forward arrived in Denver in 2021.

Gordon has missed only six games this season. He has started 38 games and is averaging 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

Nuggets in the hunt for the top spot in the West

The Denver Nuggets are 30-14 and are currently third in the Western Conference standings. The 30-13 Minnesota Timberwolves lead the way, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are second at 29-13. The three teams are separated by half a game.

All three teams are vying for the top spot to secure home-field advantage during the playoffs. Starting a playoff series at home could be a crucial advantage. Especially for the Timberwolves and the Thunder, who aren’t as experienced as the Nuggets, or the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, who currently occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, in the Western Conference standings.

Last season, Aaron Gordon and the Nuggets did not lose a single game at home during their first three playoff series against Western Conference teams. They were 10-1 at home in the playoffs, with their solitary loss coming in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. Home-field advantage is critical in the playoffs, and the Nuggets will undoubtedly push the Timberwolves and the Thunder until the final game of the regular season for the top spot in the Western Conference standings.