“Grayson Allen made a really, really bad play on Alex Caruso!”: Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reacts after the Bucks star almost ended the Bald Eagle’s career

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reacts as Grayson Allen commits a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso

Just when you were starting to think Grayson Allen is shedding his bad-boy image, he almost ends Alex Caruso’s career.

Backing up a bit, the Chicago Bulls recently faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a fiercely competitive game. It was a match that was competitive throughout. And despite losing 90-94 in the end, the Bulls will be pretty happy they performed this well against the reigning champions, without key players like Patrick Williams, Lonzo Ball, and Derrick Jones Jr. But, we don’t mean that the team has absolutely nothing to be mad about.

In the middle of the 3rd quarter, the Bulls got a fast break opportunity. And during that opportunity… well this happened.

Grayson Allen just pulled a Grayson Allen pic.twitter.com/aRLi7oBGRK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 22, 2022

Here is a YouTube clip with a slow-mo angle of what happened, to help you see it more clearly.

Caruso was down for quite some time after this hard fall. Although, we are happy to say that the man eventually did get up and got back to the game.

Still, this foul wasn’t something to take lightly, in our opinion. And during an interview after the game, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan echoed the very same sentiment.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Billy Donovan reveals his anger at the Grayson Allen foul after defeat vs Milwaukee Bucks

In case you were wondering, the officials ruled the foul as a flagrant-2, which says that the defender had unnecessary and violent contact with the offensive player. And as punishment, Grayson Allen was immediately ejected from the game. But, especially with Alex Caruso only recently returning to the team from injury and Health and Safety Protocols, of course, Billy Donovan still wasn’t having what happened.

Here is what he had to say about the incident after the game.

Here is Billy Donovan’s full answer when asked about Grayson Allen’s flagrant-2 foul on Alex Caruso and ejection. It should be noted this is very uncharacteristic of Donovan to single out a player like this. pic.twitter.com/70UZFSMi85 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 22, 2022

We’ll be honest here. Any human being of sound mind will agree with Billy Donovan here.

And for those fans that are still defending Grayson Allen, keep watching the replays until logic and the truth find you.

And if they don’t well… may god help you.

