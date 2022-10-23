Is Andrew Wiggins Aaron Wiggins’ Brother? Exploring Relationship Between the Two Wiggins in the NBA

Is Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins related to Thunder’s Aaron Wiggins? Are the two Wiggins in the NBA related to each other?

The NBA is a big association, with around 500 players in the league at any given time. These 500 players are picked from the hundreds of thousands of players who aspire to be in the NBA. These players are selected based on their skills and potential.

It isn’t very common, but we do end up seeing families play together in the NBA. There have been quite a few pairs of brothers who have played at the highest level together. They are:

Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and Kostas Antetokounmpo

Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball

Aaron Holiday, Jrue Holiday, and Justin Holiday

Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez

Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol

These are a few of the pairs of brothers that play in the league together. As of late, we’ve been seeing Aaron Wiggins do well in OKC. That has left people asking: Is he related to Andrew Wiggins?

Are Andrew Wiggins and Aaron Wiggins related?

To keep it short and simple, NO, the two Wiggins in the NBA aren’t related to each other.

Andrew Wiggins is a Canadian National Basketball Player who plays for the Golden State Warriors. He was selected as the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wiggins played one season of collegiate basketball with the Kansas Jayhawks before he enrolled for the NBA Draft. Andrew is an NBA Champion, an All-Star, and a key member of the Warriors.

Aaron Wiggins is an American National Basketball Player who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was selected as the 55th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Thunder and has played for their G-League affiliate and their NBA team. Aaron played collegiate basketball with Maryland for three seasons.

The two Wiggins aren’t related but their career might go similarly. Just as Andrew needed to get his game polished according to the NBA, Aaron also requires the same. If the Thunder focus on his game development, we may see him reach All-Star levels.