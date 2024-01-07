Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Against the Clippers? Availability Update on Lakers Star Amidst Ankle Issues

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) after his block a catch looks to pass during the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers on December 18, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire) NBA: DEC 18 Knicks at Lakers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20231218026

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a slump. They’ve lost five of their last six games including the last four. Things could get worse for the Lakers on Saturday when they face the league’s most in-form team and the arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, who’ve won 14 of their last 16 games. To make matters work, superstar forward Anthony Davis has made an appearance on the team’s injury report.

Davis is reportedly suffering an ankle injury and has been listed as probable for the game against the Clippers. The veteran has had a shockingly clean bill of health this season. He has missed only two of the Lakers’ 36 games this season and has played in each of their last 10 outings. He last missed a game on December 15.

Given his injury history, the Lakers would like to rest Davis. However, they are in desperate need of a win to suspend their skid, and the team might expect Davis to suit up.

The Lakers’ horrendous recent form

Anthony Davis has been in incredible form this season. The Lakers superstar is averaging 25.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this season. He’ll likely earn his ninth career All-Star nod. Despite his incredible form, the Lakers are 17-19 this season. They’ve been particularly poor since Davis’ 41-point performance led them to victory over the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament final in Las Vegas.

Since that win, the Lakers are 3-10. They’ve slipped to 11th in the Western Conference standings and the most recent loss to the Memphis Grizzlies left LeBron James frustrated with his teammates. When Austin Reaves asked the superstar if his son Bronny James could play for the Lakers, he said,

‘He could play for us right now. easy. EASY.”

Head coach Darvin Ham blamed the Lakers’ injury issues for their slump in form since the In-Season Tournament final. However, Davis directly disputed that claim and even called out his coach, saying, “Guys being out is not an excuse. There’s no excuses for us. Like coach said (pregame), we got enough in this locker room to win, but we have to come out and compete.”

The Lakers’ despondent form, despite Davis’ impeccably clean injury record and terrific form, is a huge concern for the team. If they cannot turn the tide around soon, the franchise will have to consider making massive changes to salvage their season.