“Easily a Top 5 Arm”: Insider Unveils Why Michael Penix Jr. is a Good Fit for the Falcons, Despite Kirk Cousins’ Presence

Atlanta Falcons left the NFL world baffled last week when they exercised their eight-pick option for Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 draft. Having signed Kirk Cousins for a contract worth $180 million, using a high-ranked pick on a QB should logically have been the last option. Hence, the Falcons management consisting of HC Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot are facing flak left, right and center on the internet. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport has a different stance on the QB situation in Atlanta.

There is no doubt about Michael Penix Jr’s talent. He is undeniably one of the best pocket passers of the class of ‘24 and has an incredible arm to back it up. Moreover, speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Ian Rapoport admitted that he heard great things about Penix from coaching staff and scouts of multiple NFL teams, with some even likening the young QB to Justin Herbert. Rapoport further stated that Michael is also a calm and composed leader which makes him an even more valuable pick for the Falcons.

“I talked to a lot of people a lot of coordinators a lot of general managers, assistants, gyms and people who do this evaluation for a living right; everybody loved Michael Penix Jr. Especially coordinators just loved him right, I mean the way he threw from the pocket was compared at me to a left-handed Justin Herbert – easily a top-five arm right now in the NFL. And as far as a leader, (Penix is) just a really cool confident dude,” Ian stated.

As it is for all the others units, QB is the most important position for Atlanta. And for them, having two quality players in that position is never a loss. Moreover, Ian opines that Kirk Cousins isn’t a top-10 QB in his view. So Michael’s signing is more of a premature contract extension to secure his services as the Falcons look at him as a franchise QB.

“(Kirk) Cousins is probably not a top-10 quarterback but you know maybe he’s close… During the course of his career, you’re not going to be picking eighth ever again so basically what this was is the drafting version of signing a player to an extension. It’s saying we’re going to lock in your money now; but it’s really going to be like for a year from now or like two years from now,” Rapoport said.

Regardless, Penix Jr’s is a polarising move due to both on and off-the-field reasons.

Points of Concern With Michael Penix Jr’s Signing

Despite the Justin Herbert comparison, Falcons admirers are fearful that Michael Penix Jr. might turn out to be a one-trick pony of sorts. His pocket play is incredible, possibly one of the finest in the class. But what separates a Drake Maye or a Caleb Williams from Penix is their ability to play under pressure and make plays in dirty pockets.

A fine example of this was seen in Michael’s Championship match versus Alabama where the Crimson Tide destroyed the Huskies’ prospects after annihilating their offensive line rendering Penix Jr. ineffective. Another headache that the Falcons might face is the after-effects of blindsiding Kirk Cousins.

After just signing Kirk as a starter, picking a highly valued QB prospect without even telling Cousins was not a great move. Fans always love an underdog story and talented young prospects. Michael Penix Jr. gives them both. Thus, fans are now itching to see their latest toy in action, which is yet another blow to Kirk Cousins. Regardless of what the Falcons’ rationale was, Michael Penix Jr’s signing will go down as a polarising move!