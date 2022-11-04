Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Lakers Release Injury Report for the 6ft 10″ Forward

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, something to cheer about for the hoop fans in LA LA Land, with the Lakers opening their winning account with back-to-back victories, post an overtime thriller against the visiting Pelicans. Coach Darvin Ham seems to have figured out a way to get all the pieces of the puzzle together.

The win against the Pels had a lot to do with the purple and gold’s bench, especially Austin Reaves and Matt Ryan, not to forget Russell Westbrook, who fits perfectly running the supporting cast. Another positive feedback for the Lakers was the potential opportunity to have Lonnie Walker IV as the 3rd scoring option alongside the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

This slo-mo of Matt Ryan’s shot 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AdBK4H8ei8 — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022

Gearing up to host the Jazz on Friday night, the Lakers have an opportunity to extend their winning streak to 3-games. Nonetheless, this won’t be a mere walk in the park for Coach Ham and his crew, given the talent on the Jazz roster amid the Lauri Markannen on the verge of a breakout season.

The Lakers could see a change in the lineup with their doubts over James and Davis’ availability tonight.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?

Not the ideal update Lakers Nation would want, but AD is questionable for the game against the Jazz tonight with low back tightness. Coach Ham might have to make a major shakeup in the starting lineup, with James probable as well for tonight’s contest.

Anthony Davis is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game vs. Jazz pic.twitter.com/uM8K6FVzZP — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 4, 2022

Regarded as a top 5 talent when healthy, Davis has been struggling with his performances off-late. While the numbers may suggest a different story, the former champion looks rusty in his shooting.

Though averaging 23.2 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 2.2 SPG, and 2.3 BPG on 52.3% shooting from the field, Davis continues to struggle from a distance, including 25% from mid-range. Most of the eight-time All-Star’s points come from the restricted area.

While the Lakers may have finally tasted victory, fans long for The Brow’s bubble version if they wish to make the playoffs.

