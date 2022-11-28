Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight VS Pacers? Lakers Release Injury Report for the 6-foot-10-inch Big Man

Nov 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After having an awful 2-10 start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers had quite the turnaround, winning 5 of their last 6 contests. While LeBron James was sidelined for a majority of these clashes, Anthony Davis was the go-to guy responsible for the Lakers’ shift in momentum.

The Brow had a historic run this past week. Averaging a monumental 33.4 points and 17.6 rebounds, the former Kentucky Wildcat managed to record 25+ points and 15+ rebounds in 5 consecutive games.

Anthony Davis over the last 5 games: 37 PTS, 21 REB, 5 BLK, 64% FG

30 PTS, 18 REB, 3 STL, 63% FG

38 PTS, 16 REB, 4 BLK, 62% FG

37 PTS, 18 REB, 2 AST, 60% FG

25 PTS, 15 REB, 3 BLK, 77% FG pic.twitter.com/AeXloLVFl6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 26, 2022

Unfortunately, the 6-foot-10 forward missed out on the latest Spurs-Lakers clash with a left calf contusion.

Now, with the Thunder playing against the in-form Pels tomorrow, the Purple & Gold have a real shot at moving 1 spot up in the Western Conference standings. However, the main question in every LAL supporter’s mind will be about AD’s availability for the clash.

Anthony Davis listed as “questionable” for the clash against Indiana Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on services from Davis in their previous clash against the San Antonio Spurs. But, thanks to LBJ’s incredible 39-point scoring outburst, Darvin Ham’s boys grabbed a huge 143-138 win.

👑 @KingJames propelled the @Lakers to the win, dropping 23 points in the 2nd half on his way to a season-high 39 points! #LakeShow 🔥 39 PTS | 11 REB pic.twitter.com/Bl62cXJUa4 — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2022

However, the Lakers’ contest against the #4 Indiana Pacers will be slightly more difficult.

Unfortunately, Anthony Davis, who is present on the franchise’s injury report listed as ‘questionable’, might not suit up.

The Lakers list LeBron James as probable and Anthony Davis as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Indiana. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 27, 2022

AD’s potential unavailability is not the only loss for the Lakers. LeBron is also listed as ‘probable’ on the team’s injury report. However, there is a huge possibility that the King suits up on Monday night.

The All-Star duo of LBJ and AD might miss the game. This means Russell Westbrook will have to deputize the team alone. He will have Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker IV, and Austin Reaves lead the charge.

