Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Pelicans? Lakers Release Injury Report Before the Clash Against Zion Williamson and Co

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) grimaces in pain after landing on the court in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

October ended for the Los Angeles Lakers comparatively better than how it was throughout the 30 days, including the pre-season games and Anthony Davis is one of the reasons for both, their poor start as well as the only things that are good about them.

Before facing the Nuggets this Monday, they had won none of their five games in the regular season and only one of their six pre-season games.

But Anthony Davis had given his everything in those games trying to be the anchor in both offense and defense.

And even though he was having a very difficult time shooting the basketball and being even half as efficient as he generally is, his defense kept the Lakers in the contests in which they were close.

So, will AD play against the 4-2 Pelicans tonight?

Anthony Davis is “Questionable” against Zion Williamson’s Pelicans

The former Pelicans star has averaged close to 24 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks per game in the five matches he has played thus far.

Although he could win just one game with his 23p-15r-2a night in the last outing against The Joker’s Nuggets, he is determined to win it all for the Lakers once again.

But in that 121-110 victory, Davis might have done a lot more damage to his back than he did since the start of the season and will be a game-time decision in the game against his former club.

— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 2, 2022

If he does take the court tonight, AD will make sure to come out with all he got against the team that he has had the better part of his 10-year NBA career.

