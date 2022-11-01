“Russell Westbrook Will Be 6th Man of the Year!”; Skip Bayless Shines Sparkling Light on LeBron James’ Teammate After Nuggets Game

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after a 3 point basket in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have started to creep up to adequate this season. However, even being adequate does not win you championships.

The franchise has displayed its competitiveness throughout six fixtures so far. During this run, their most substantial hurdle has been their inability to get over the ball through the hoop consistently.

Russell Westbrook’s deplorable exhibits have not helped one bit. With the ten-time NBA All-Star kickstarting his campaign, dragging on his same substandard performances from last season, it was obvious that an alternative tactic was necessary and imminent.

As such, Westbrook has been coming off the bench over the past couple of games, in a renewed strategy from the newly appointed head coach, Darvin Ham. Speaking about the transition, Skip Bayless provided his insights on the matter.

To me, it feels like it’s starting to fade. It looks like at least early on, Russell Westbrook will be winning Sixth Man of the Year. But could the Lakers use Myles Turner and Buddy Hield? Sure. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/yOOS4WifNy — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 1, 2022

Russell Westbrook: Sixth Man of the Year?!

Keeping that in mind, the team gathered their first victory of the season this past Sunday night in a 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets.

During the night, the undoubted luminary of a star-studded display was Russell Westbrook.

An emotional Darvin Ham talks about Russell Westbrook after the Lakers’ first win of the season pic.twitter.com/9eE3puL8vk — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 31, 2022

Russell Westbrook is thriving off the bench, amidst a drastic change to the Los Angeles Lakers in a bid to find themselves triumphant again.

The 34-year-old was brought off the bench in their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in an underwhelming display from the former OKC man. However, it was redemption for ‘Brodie’ when the Lakers hosted the Nuggets.

The former NBA ‘MVP’ recorded a stat line of 18 points along with a solid 8 rebounds and, 8 assists. More importantly, ‘Brodie’ was an efficient menace on the floor, scoring 50% from the field burying six of his 12 attempts.

Lakers Big 3 came up BIG for the W vs. Denver 🙌 LeBron James: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST

Anthony Davis: 23 PTS, 15 REB

Russell Westbrook: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/0wvXbiYzUd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2022

In addition, Westbrook was a game-changer from beyond the arc shooting 50% from there as well on 4 attempts from the three-point line. In contrast to his previous exhibits, Russ wonderfully showcased the reason why the organization acquired him.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ paradox!

Los Angeles seems to be patient with the franchise so far, although, if the scenario doesn’t seem to fix itself, the players might be in for another cataclysmic season.

The roster has fallen to all their opponents in the fourth quarter. The common theme that persists is when the Lakers go into halftime, they remain tied or down by five to six points at best. It’s their displays during the fourth quarter that has their supporters petrified.

With their new identity and approach led by Darvin Ham, the 2020 NBA champions might be able to see their rough patch through. Russell Westbrook will need to sport his ‘MVP’ colors once again if the team has any hopes to contend for the championship.

Myles Turner says the Lakers should consider trading the 2 1st round picks to the Pacers for him and Buddy Hield “If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in. I know what I can provide for a team.” (Via The Woj Pod) pic.twitter.com/hLkYTZF18X — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 31, 2022

On the off chance that this doesn’t happen, the front office will need to get a trade done for Indiana Pacers duo, Buddy Hield, and Myles Turner. The pair are keen on the move as well, as things stand.

