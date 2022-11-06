Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs the Cavaliers? Lakers Release Injury Report for 2020 NBA Champion 

Nov 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the Lakers face a stern test at home, the question remains whether Anthony Davis will feature in the game or not. The Lakers superstar has been facing back issues and there is no clear remedy for it.

Holding a 2-6 record, the Los Angeles sit near the bottom of the Western Conference, and all eyes are on them. Will they improve? Will they find some form and overcome a challenge like the Cleveland Cavaliers?

AD will be key to this search. The 2020 NBA champion is in good form. He is averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds while putting up 1.9 steals and 2 blocks per game. There is some improvement from last year and it is only a matter of time before he finds his feet.

But before that, he has to deal with injury woes. Will Anthony Davis play vs the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Release injury report ahead of the Cavaliers game

As per the latest injury report, Davis remains questionable for the game. They face an opposition that is 7-1 in the Eastern Conference and it looks as though Davis will be much needed.

Davis has told reporters he is feeling better but tomorrow’s game is the first in a back-to-back. LeBron James has also been listed as probable.

Anthony Davis remains QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow against Cleveland (he told us he’s been feeling better today). LeBron James (left foot) and Wenyen Gabriel (non-COVID illness) are PROBABLE. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 5, 2022

It looks as though AD will most likely feature in this game but miss out on the next one. The Lakers have to ensure that “the Brow” is at his fittest. But will they able to stifle a red-hot team like the Cavaliers?

