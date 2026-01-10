Is Anthony Edwards Playing Today vs Cavaliers? Timberwolves Injury Report (January 10th)

In his last game, Anthony Edwards hit the 10,000 points mark before hitting 25. In doing so, he became the third fastest player after LeBron James and Durant to hit the milestone. In the process, the 3-time All-Star scored 25 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, and 4 3-pointers to help the Timberwolves secure a comfortable 131-122 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Wolves will hope he can repeat the performance today, but it appears Edwards’ right foot has different plans.

This is not a new injury for Edwards; it’s plagued him for quite some time. In fact, he’s featured in at least the last couple of games the Wolves have played. He was notably marked ‘questionable’ for those games, but evidently braved his health to help out his team.

So, the question that needs to be asked now is, is he willing do it again? Or have the Timberwolves already pushed it too far? Mind you, this is a 82 game season, and we are only in January.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have marked Anthony Edwards Questionable for today’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow afternoon’s game at Cleveland Cavaliers: pic.twitter.com/2ENVpbFpD3 — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 9, 2026

What makes this so tricky is that Mike Conley is out for today’s matchup, and Julius Randle is questionable as well.

It should be noted that the Wolves will be facing the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday on a back-to-back. They would rather have Edwards in playing condition against the likes of Victor Wembanyama than risk him for a Cavs rematch today.

Edwards is having a hell of a season, averaging 29.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 3.4 triples in 34.8 minutes per game, and will hope that this run continues if the Wolves have a realistic chance of getting back to the Western Conference Finals.

They have already pushed past the Lakers and are tied with the Denver Nuggets with 25 wins and 13 losses. With Nuggets’ star Nikola Jokic out for at least a month, this could very well be their chance to find a comfortable spot in the top 3 in the West.

OKC is currently thundering away with 32 wins and just losses, so they might be a little too far gone to catch up to, for the Wolves, but the Spurs, with 26 wins and 11 losses, are well within their hunting range.

This is why Sunday’s game against the Spurs, who themselves have taken a lot of pride in beating the OKC multiple times this season, is so important. Naturally, that game will take precedence in terms of importance for the Wolves.

Should they decide to give Edwards the day off today, Bones Hyland and Rob Dillingham could both find themselves running a lot more.