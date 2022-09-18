30 Days Till #30 Stephen Curry and The Warriors Kick-Start the 2022-23 NBA Season

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are all set to host LeBron James and the Lakers On October 18th on NBA Opening Night

The 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner. After two and a half months of waiting, we’re finally in the end zone. The 2022-23 season is just a month away from tip-off. To kick start things, we have Stephen Curry and the defending Champions, the Golden State Warriors, hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center.

This time around, both the squads look quite different than what they were, the last time they faced off. The Warriors parted ways with quite a few players, including Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr, Nemanja Bjelica, Juan Tuscano Anderson, and Damion Lee. They did sign a few players, with the most notable signings being Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green.

The Warriors have two open roster spots, a franchise legend still deciding whether to retire/return and several veteran free agents in the facility for workouts this week. Here’s a full update on the back portion of the roster with @ShamsCharania https://t.co/EFtDY0Virs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 6, 2022

Also Read: Snoop Dogg, who once roasted Stephen Curry for locking up 50 kids, made a perfect parody for the Warriors guard

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers are sporting a new look as well. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy, they have a great backcourt mix between Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverly, and Dennis Schroder.

How to watch Stephen Curry and the Warriors take on the Lakers?

The Golden State Warriors are headed to Japan, where they will face the Washington Wizards for two NBA Japan Games. Coming home, they would play three warm-up games, one of whom would be with the Lakers.

Being the defending Champions, the Warriors would host the Los Angeles Lakers on Opening Night. The game would be held at Chase Center. It would tip off shortly after 7 PM Pacific Time on 18th October 2022.

The game would be nationally televised, and can be caught on TNT, as well as the NBA League Pass.

While the Warriors would look to begin their title defense, the Lakers would have other plans. After being humiliated last season, LeBron James and co would like to bring glory back to the storied franchise, and make an attempt at righting their wrongs.

Also Read: How to Buy Golden State Warriors Tickets for 2022-23 NBA Season?