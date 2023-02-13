Shaquille O’Neal And Kevin Hart Hilariously Fight About Cowboys-Eagles At Super Bowl LVII

Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Hart do not support the same NFL teams and this became evident at tonight’s Super Bowl LVII. As the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Phoenix, Shaq and Hart are hilariously fighting on social media about their own football teams that they root for on a regular basis.

Shaq, who grew up in Texas alongside his mother and stepdad, naturally roots for the Dallas Cowboys. His dominance in the 1990s coincided with the Cowboys’ dominance over the NFL and it was incredibly easy to root for them. Of course, what ensued in the 2000s for the Cowboys is what nightmares are made of.

Kevin Hart, like Shaq, grew up in the state that houses the team he roots for. Being a Philadelphia guy, Hart supports both the Philadelphia 76ers and of course, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl in 2017, received a ton of support from the comedian and 6 years later, nothing’s changed in that department.

Shaquille O’Neal gets slapped by Kevin Hart at the Super Bowl

Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Hart are two of the funniest men you could find online and them linking up at the Super Bowl would undoubtedly lead to a bevy of hilarious content coming the internet’s way. In an Instagram post on Shaq’s account, Hart is seen slapping the 4x NBA champ on his head while proclaiming his love for the Eagles.

Unfortunately for O’Neal, his Cowboys aren’t anywhere close to competing for a Super Bowl as they were eliminated well before they could reach that point. Their divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers ended with an incredibly lackluster and laughable play, leading to yet another disappointing season.

Perhaps Shaq’s most famous instance of him showing love to the Cowboys was when he prank called Stephen A Smith live on air and threatened him about talking smack about his team.

