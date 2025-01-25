Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight Against Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets In WCSF Rematch (Jan 25th)?

May 12, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face the Denver Nuggets at the Target Center tonight. The Wolves are coming off a fresh one-point win against the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets, on the other hand, have clinched four consecutive dominant wins. Defeating the Denver franchise wouldn’t be an easy task, especially since Anthony Edwards’ presence is not confirmed for the game.

Advertisement

Ant-Man has been featured on the Wolves’ injury report for January 25. Edwards is listed as ‘Questionable’ for the rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals due to an ‘illness.’ As of now, there’s no official verdict on Ant-Man’s availability. His inclusion on the team will probably be a game-time decision.

Apart from him, two other Wolves players are featured on the injury report. Donte DiVincenzo and Terrence Shannon Jr. are both ‘Out’ due to ‘left great toe sprain’ and ‘right mid-foot sprain’ respectively.

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Saturday afternoon’s game against Denver with an illness. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) January 24, 2025

While it’s going to be a last-minute call, Edwards is likely to play against the Nuggets. This will be an opportunity for the Wolves star to get his second straight win over the Nuggets this season. He won the previous matchup against Nikola Jokic’s team 119-116. Ant outscored the Serbian superstar 29-26 to help his team get the dub.

The two teams were also pitted against each other in the Western Conference Semifinals last season. It was a hard-fought series but the Wolves came out victorious after seven games.

Ant has maintained a good record against the Nuggets. In 16 games, he has averaged 21.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting over 45% from the field.

However, Ant has a losing record against the Joker. He has played a total of 27 games, 15 in the regular season and 12 in the playoffs. Ant has only won only seven in the regular season and five in the playoffs.

If he plays tonight, he will also have an opportunity to equal Jokic’s regular season winning record against him.