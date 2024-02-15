Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight vs Blazers? Feb 15th Injury Update on Timberwolves All-Star

Dec 30, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) holds his leg after falling to the floor during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Beginning their five-game road trip with a loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Minnesota Timberwolves managed to redeem themselves with three straight wins. They have also reclaimed the top spot in the WC and are well on track to feature in the playoffs. Before going on their All-Star break, the Wolves would want to grab another win. En route to their 39th win of the season, the availability of Anthony Edwards is of the utmost importance.

A huge part of the credit behind the Minnesota Timberwolves’ success can be attributed to their injury-free roster. However, the team has included three players on the injury report for tonight’s clash against the Blazers. Anthony Edwards is one of these players to be featured on the dreadful report, being listed as “questionable”.

The right knee soreness has been a lingering issue bothering Ant. However, it hasn’t been serious enough to keep him sidelined. Similar should be the case tonight as fans can expect him to suit up and follow his 41-point performance with another spectacular outing.

Anthony Edwards will play the All-Star Game in Indiana

Anthony Edwards has had a terrific campaign. The 6ft 4” combo guard has missed only three games and has been averaging 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, putting up career highs in points, assists, and free throw percentage. For his breakout campaign, Edwards was rewarded with an All-Star selection and will suit up for the exhibition game on Sunday.

This will be Edwards’ second appearance in the All-Star Game. Last year, the former Georgia Bulldog played merely 17 points in the entertaining bout. As a member of the losing squad, the athletic star went on to record 12 points and 4 rebounds.

With his improved offensive capabilities, fans can expect the Timberwolves leader to have a better performance. Because of his competitiveness, it’s also possible that the 22-year-old tries making a push for the All-Star Game MVP honors.

Edwards has not just been one of the best guards in the league but has also been the best player of the best team in the Western Conference. Apart from the All-Star selection, there could be a huge possibility that Ant-Man will make his first All-NBA selection this year.