“Looked Like Jesus Christ to Me”: LeBron James Was Starstruck Meeting Michael Jordan as a High School Sophomore

Long before LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, he was just another kid who loved the sport of basketball. He looked up to the NBA stars of the past as inspiration to be a better player. No player had a bigger impact on James than Michael Jordan. The Bulls legend was LeBron’s role model. In just his sophomore season of high school, he had the luxury of meeting Jordan. LeBron could only compare Jordan’s presence to the likes of Jesus Christ.

Jordan wreaked havoc on the city of Cleveland throughout his NBA career. The Bulls and Cavaliers matched up plenty of times in the NBA playoffs. One of the most iconic moments of Jordan’s career came in Game 5 of the 1989 first round.

Cleveland had a one-point lead, leading the closeout game with second remaining. Jordan connected on a buzzer-beating mid-range shot over Craig Ehlo to eliminate the Cavaliers. He became a household enemy in Cleveland. However, LeBron didn’t grow to despise Jordan like most Ohio-natives. He became his favorite player of all time.

MJ seemed like a mythical figure in James’s eyes. He considers the moment he met him as one of the most surreal feelings he had when meeting someone. In 2020, on UNINTERRUPTED The Shop, James opened up about the experience and how starstruck he was in the moment.

“When I met Michael Jordan for the first time, I literally couldn’t believe it was him,” James said. “The dude looked like Jesus Christ to me.”

The interaction between the two came in 2001. James, along with close friend and business associate Maverick Carter, went to Chicago for a basketball-centered trip. Despite the preparations LeBron made to be ready to meet Jordan, it didn’t end up working.

Typically, before basketball sessions, Jordan lifts weights. LeBron and Carter made their way to the weight room, where they saw Jordan sitting near the bench press. LeBron couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“I didn’t think Michael Jordan was real,” James said. “I only thought he lived in the TV, either in games or commercials.”

James’ entire perception of MJ changed in that very moment. Not only was he face-to-face with his idol, but he also had the opportunity to play against him.

LeBron hooped against Michael Jordan while in high school

The narratives surrounding LeBron’s hype as a high school player are no exaggeration. People believed that as a sophomore in high school, the 16-year-old could make the jump to the NBA. Many stars and legends needed to see this skill for themselves, including MJ.

Rumors have circulated for multiple years regarding LeBron playing against Jordan while in high school. In January 2025, LeBron joined Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast to reveal the true details of the legendary pick-up game.

“I was in Chicago at MJ’s court, it was called ‘Hoops,’” LeBron said. “When I finally got out there, I was busting ass, man,” James said. “I was nervous, I was nervous as hell being out there with MJ and the rest of those guys, but I was like, ‘I’m about to go crazy,’ and I did.”

The Lakers superstar’s nerves were out of control, but he still found a way to dominate the competition. Two-time NBA champion Ron Artest backed LeBron’s claims while referencing the performance before James even spoke on it.

The intense matchup was a surreal experience for LeBron. He has now become what Jordan was to him for a new generation of basketball fans. A remarkable full-circle moment for arguably the greatest player of all time.