Is Ben Simmons Playing Tomorrow Against the Jazz? Jan 29th Injury Update for Nets Star Following 38 Game Absence

Nov 30, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets injured guard Ben Simmons (10) holds a basketball on the court during a time out during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After playing just six games, Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons was once again sidelined, this time with a back injury in the first week of November 2023. After an almost three-month absence, Simmons’ recent injury report seems encouraging. In early December, Simmons was administered an epidural injection to treat his lower back nerve impingement.

Amid the Nets’ poor form this season, Brooklyn fans have been waiting for Simmons’ return after his 38-game hiatus, especially after the glimpses of brilliance he displayed in pre-season games. According to the Nets’ January 29th injury report, Ben Simmons has been listed as ‘Probable’ for Monday’s clash against the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center.

But considering his history with injuries, there are concerns about his return before the medical staff clear him fully. The Nets would be cautious before fielding him on the floor. Suffering from a lower back nerve impingement, the Guard has had to go through a tenuous rehabilitation process. Back in December, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn reassured that the injury is not season-ending for the veteran guard. However, the recovery time lasted multiple months. As his return seems imminent, the question will remain, how long will it last?

Ben Simmons last played on 6 November 2023 against the Milwaukee Bucks. During the 125-129 loss, he collected 2 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists while committing just one turnover. In the six games he played before his injury, the guard racked up an impressive 10.8 rebounds per game. He dished 6.7 assists per game but tallied just 6.5 ppg.



While the rebounding stats are incredible for a guard, his scoring has been an issue. Before the season began, Simmons looked pumped up and even generated hopes for a huge comeback campaign. But he went down within three weeks into the season. Therefore, this added to the various doubts about his durability. Now that he will return to the floor, it will be interesting to see how his scoring has improved in the break.

The Brooklyn Nets need refueling

The picture has been bleak for the Brooklyn Nets this season. They have recorded 18 wins compared to a concerning 27 losses. They are just one game away from the Atlanta Hawks who sit at the tenth spot in the East. But with seven losses in ten games and things not picking up steam, the team seems to be out of contention of the Play-in tournament as well. They have been lacking consistent perimeter defense and the floor management from Spencer Dinwiddie has not been adequate for the offensive needs of the team.



Vulnerable on both ends, the team is going to get a defensive boost from Simmons whose offensive chops remain an issue. Before his injury, he didn’t have a single game where he attempted more than eight shots. In fact, he went to the free-throw line just four times. This implies the 27-year-old has been avoiding contact through drives and is looking to rotate the ball instantly. Perhaps, he is afraid he will injure himself again.

With the mid-season trade deadline nearing, the Nets will have to make some trades to boost their chances. They have the third-worst field goal percentage(45.9) in the league and can be trigger-happy from deep far too often. Apart from Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas, the team misses someone who can pitch around 20 points regularly.