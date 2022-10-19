Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight Vs Pelicans? Nets Man’s Availability Proves Incredibly Encouraging

Oct 9, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) walks onto the court during introductions of the annual Practice in the Park at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Will Ben Simmons play tonight against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans?

Fans aren’t too sure what to expect from Ben Simmons this season, and it’s with very good reason.

During his time in Philadelphia, the man was urged to be more aggressive on the defensive end. Heck, the man was asked to take more than three 3-pointers a game, and he couldn’t get himself to keep that up.

However, things are different now. And while the same criticisms still apply, he does appear to be more accepting of change. Which makes this question all the more apparent.

Will Ben Simmons take the floor against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans?

Ben Simmons appears good to go ahead of big game vs Zion Williamson and the Pelicans

The Nets haven’t had the best luck in terms of injuries ahead of this upcoming season. After all, they’re missing key rotation players in Seth Curry, Joe Harris, and TJ Warren. Fortunately, however, Ben Simmons’s name isn’t on the same list.

As of the time of writing, everything is good and dandy with the player, on both the mental and physical side of things.

And with all the other stars aligning ahead of his return to the NBA’s regular season, we could finally see an amazing performance from Big Ben once again.

How good will Ben Simmons be this season?

Frankly, Ben Simmons’s role this season will be simple, but a very important one- just be the defensive stopper.

Of course, the player is an incredible playmaker as well, and frankly, that will be important too. However, what the Nets need him to be, more than anything else, is a versatile defender who can speed the game up by stopping the opposition’s moves before they even happen.

This would allow the Nets some much-needed easy buckets, something that could be the difference down the stretch of important games.

And while Ben Simmons isn’t the best scorer, this role is one that’s suited perfectly to him.

Simply put, he is primed to have a brilliant comeback season.

