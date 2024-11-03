Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Nets Star Finds Himself on Injury Report 5 Games Into the Season

Ben Simmons’ quest for redemption has begun in decent style this season. The point guard has played five of the Nets’ six games so far and his numbers are improving with each passing game. The 28-year-old, who has played only 57 games in the last three seasons is hoping to remain healthy and have an impactful campaign to earn a contract extension and extend his NBA career. Brooklyn is keen on helping the guard achieve that goal and is managing his game time meticulously to ensure they get the best out of him.

Advertisement

Simmons, who has had two back surgeries in the past three years, cannot handle a heavy workload and the Nets have no qualms about it. He has been listed as questionable on the NBA’s latest injury report for Brooklyn’s upcoming game against the Pistons due to a lower back injury and while that usually suggests that the player has a 50-50 chance of suiting up, the Nets have already made it clear that the guard will not play any back-to-back games.

Last week, head coach Jordi Fernandez was asked whether he envisions having Simmons available for back-to-back games at some point this season. He responded that he’d love to have his entire roster fit for every game. However, the coaching and the medical staff won’t risk playing the former 76ers stars on back-to-back nights and losing him for an extended period. The Nets’ game against the Pistons is on the heels of their 120-112 win over the Bulls on Saturday, meaning Simmons won’t suit up.

Jordi Fernández was asked about Ben Simmons' availability in playing back-to-backs: "Health is the most important thing for us. With Ben the plan is, for now, not to play back-to-backs until we give a different update" pic.twitter.com/cSqfsTeydI — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) October 29, 2024

Brooklyn has done a tremendous job so far to ensure the three-time All-Star can have as much impact as possible. They are fielding him for just under 25 minutes per game and he’s delivering, averaging 6.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. While those numbers aren’t impressive, the Nets feel if they play their cards right, he can improve and have a massive year with them.

Simmons is in a contract year and ideally would want to play as many games as possible to entice potential suitors into handing him a lucrative deal. It remains to be seen whether he can finally have a healthy campaign and play well on the court to extend his NBA career.