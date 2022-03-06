“Is Ben Simmons preparing to shoot in front of Joel Embiid and the Philly crowd?”: Footage of the former Sixers guard practicing shooting goes viral on Twitter

Footage of Ben Simmons practicing shooting goes viral on social media, with veteran player LaMarcus Aldridge in the foreground.

Ben Simmons has been a regular in the headlines since his performance in last year’s playoffs. The former ROTY was criticized heavily for his poor shooting. Such was the situation that the opposition would implement a Hack a Simmons drill, intentionally fouling the former Sixers guard.

Many blamed Simmons for the ouster of the Sixers in the conference semi-finals against the relatively inexperienced Atlanta Hawks. The Aussie Baller didn’t attempt a single 3-pointer in the series and was a dismal 33.3% from the free-throw line.

What followed was a fallout between the Philly organization and its point guard. Both the parties refused to budge from their respective stances, reaching a deadlock. With the trade deadline around the corner, the Sixers entered into a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

The trade involved sending Simmons to the Nets in exchange for James Harden. However, the 25-year old is yet to play a game this season.

Nevertheless, Simmons has begun practicing with the team, with one of his shooting videos going viral on social media.

NBA Twitter reacts to the footage of Ben Simmons shooting in a Nets facility.

According to reports, there is still no timeline for Simmons’ return. The Nets are currently the 8th seed in the east, looking to climb up the table with the return of Kevin Durant.