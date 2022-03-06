“No James Harden, no party?”: Sixers’ scoring misery without the Beard underlines how Joel Embiid sorely needed some superstar help

The Miami Heat hold the Sixers to a mere 14-points in the first quarter amid the absence of James Harden.

In what it seems, every Batman needs its Robin, and the situation holds true in Philadelphia as well. Now, who’s whom between Joel Embiid and James Harden is for you to decide. In a contest between the first and second seed in the east on Saturday night, the Heat seemed dominant in the first quarter.

After the first 12-minutes of the game, the scorecard read 22-14, in favor of the Heat. Surprisingly, Embiid played each minute of the first quarter. The Sixers have averaged 28.3 PPG in the first quarter this season, with Embiid having a significant contribution averaging 8.2 PPG and 3.6 RPG.

The Sixers had their lowest-scoring first quarter of the season against the Heat, despite, Embiid having six offensive rebounds. The Heat’s defense was on full display, holding the Sixers to 13% shooting in the paint during the first quarter.

Also read: “This Russell Westbrook trade will go down as the worst in Lakers history unless…”: Magic Johnson underlines how disastrous LeBron James and Rob Pelinka’s decision to trade for the Brody could be for Los Angeles

The first quarter stats not only had the Sixers fans taken aback, but Twitter as well, who called out the Philly team for their lack of effort in the first quarter.

NBA Twitter reacts to the Sixers’ lowest-scoring first quarter of the season.

That first quarter was some of the worst offense I have ever seen — . (@BRlCKSIMMONS) March 6, 2022

As exciting as these big comebacks (hopefully!) are, I would prefer to not see a double-digit lead in first quarter each game #sixers #76ers #NBA — Stuart Pearson (@StuartPearsonNZ) March 6, 2022

6 offensive rebounds for Embiid in the first quarter….. and the 76ers have only 14 points? Wild — Steve Svekis (@Pac_Dozen) March 6, 2022

The Heat hold the 76ers to 14 points in the first quarter, as Joel Embiid played all 12 minutes They have the *full* squad for these defensive schemes now — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) March 6, 2022

GUARDED: After the first quarter, in FTX Arena Heat beating 76ers 22-14 Heat 22, 76ers 14 – End of 1st (up 7 to 45 roots)https://t.co/CMW6NBplDH — RUWT? NBA (@RUWTnba) March 6, 2022

No energy at all in the first quarter — Muhammed Usman Adetayo (@Uthfaith) March 5, 2022

All the haters after the first quarter pic.twitter.com/WNXic7u4tN — TjDagreatest (@TjDagreatest_) March 5, 2022

Also read: “Y’all been talking about the next “face” of the league like Giannis Antetokounmpo ain’t already here!”: Bucks’ Pat Connaughton praises his teammate, calls him the next face of the league

The absence of The Beard could be felt in the first quarter, proving the fact that Embiid would require help against top-tier teams.