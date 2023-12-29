Is Bradley Beal Playing Tonight Against the Hornets? Injury Update on Suns Star As He Tends to His Ankle

Dec 15, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after getting hurt against the New York Knicks in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

After snapping their three-game losing streak with an impressive 129-113 win over the Houston Rockets, the Phoenix Suns will look to string together a few wins and climb up the Western Conference standings next. They’ll be in action tonight against the 7-22 Charlotte Hornets, who will be without their star guard LaMelo Ball(out with right ankle sprain). But will the Suns be able to avail the services of their star guard Bradley Beal? That has to be the #1 in the minds of Phoenix fans.

Advertisement

The veteran scorer, acquired from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster offseason trade, has been absent from the team’s last five outings with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury after landing awkwardly on his ankle following a three-point attempt against the New York Knicks earlier this month. Phoenix lost the game 139-122 and their star guard for an extended period.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheHoopCentral/status/1735863596322869550?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As per latest reports, Beal’s inclusion on the Suns’ roster against the Hornets has been listed as a ‘Gametime decision’. Suns Beat writer Gerald Bourguet reported a few hours ago that the veteran guard’s status has been deemed ‘questionable’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GeraldBourguet/status/1740527145456423204?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Beal missed the first seven games of the season with a back injury and made his Suns debut on the road in a 116-115 win over the Chicago Bulls. He made his home debut in Phoenix’s In-Season tournament loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Beal then played over 30 minutes in the Suns’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he reaggravated his back injury and was sidelined again. After a 12-game absence, Beal returned to the lineup in the Suns’ 119-116 win over the Golden State Warriors. Just two games later, he was back on the sidelines after suffering the ankle injury.

On the Run It Back podcast, NBA insider Shams Charania gave an insight into Beal’s health. He said:

Advertisement

“I’m told he is progressing. He is ahead of schedule, and I’m told he could return as soon as this weekend.“

Charania added that the Suns guard could feature against the Hornets. His return would be a timely boost for Phoenix, who are 15-15 and in desperate need of a few wins on the trot.

Phoenix Suns’ rocky season so far

The Phoenix Suns were among the bookmakers’ favorites to win the NBA title after landing Bradley Beal from the Wizards. Their ‘Big 3’ of the newly-acquired guard, along side Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, were expected to overwhelm teams with their offensive prowess. However, the trio has played only 19 minutes together.

Beal’s injury has been a major source of frustration for the Suns. Durant, Booker, and Beal’s salaries eat up the majority of the Suns’ payroll. The roster outside of the trio is underwhelming. An injury to any one of three severely affects the team’s ceiling. Durant has been irked about the situation in Phoenix and the Suns’ top brass are aware, as NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DrGuru_/status/1739354824678748568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Durant and Gordon scored 27 points-a piece in the Suns’ win over the Rockets. Booker also contributed with 20 points and seven assists. This win and Beal’s return could be a turning point for the Suns. They can finally unleash their trio and string together a few wins to climb up in the Western Conference standings. They are currently 10th in the standings. A new year is around the corner and it could be the year of the Phoenix Suns.