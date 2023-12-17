Is Bradley Beal Playing Tonight vs Wizards? Suns Issue Worrying Injury Update for 3x All-Star

Dec 15, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after getting hurt against the New York Knicks in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are currently in the midst of a five-game homestand. Having lost three out of the first four games, Kevin Durant and Co. will hope to grab a huge win before beginning their two-game road trip. Even though the Washington Wizards are an easy opponent, fans are wondering whether or not Bradley Beal will be able to suit up against his former team.

The Phoenix Suns have released their injury report ahead of the game against the Wizards. Suns fans will not be happy to learn that a total of five players have been added to the list. The likes of Nassir Little and Eric Gordon are listed as ‘questionable’ and ‘probable’ respectively. Whereas alongside Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, Bradley Beal has been listed to be ‘OUT’ of the clash.

Beal suffered an ankle sprain during the Suns-Knicks matchup. During the first quarter of the bout, the combo guard landed on New York’s Donte DiVincenzo’s feet. Hurting his right ankle, Beal was seemingly in a lot of pain and had to be carried out of the hardwood. The 30-year-old was ruled out of the contest and the Suns eventually suffered a huge 139-122 loss.

Bradley Beal has played merely 6 games this year

The contest against the New York Knicks was only Bradley Beal’s third game since his return. All throughout the past two months, the guard was dealing with a sore back. This was the reason behind Beal missing out on 19 games.

Even in the six games that Beal did step on the floor, the Suns weren’t as lethal as every fan and analyst expected them to be. In those six games, Frank Vogel’s boys merely won two games, suffering four losses with an average points difference of 9.

Having crossed the quarter mark of the 2023-2024 season, the Phoenix Suns are in a position where nobody had envisioned them to be. Sitting 10th in the West with a 13-12 record, KD and Co. are 1.5 games behind the 8th seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

The Suns will have to figure out a way to win games now that Beal is expected to miss more significant time. Till their All-Star counterpart makes his return, the Durant-Booker duo will have to produce some incredible performances and help the team move up the spots in the standings.