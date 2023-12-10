Is Bronny James Playing Tonight Against Long Beach? LeBron James’ Son’s Availability Status for USC Game

Nov 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shakes hands with his son Bronny James during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

In the NCAA men’s basketball fixture today, the USC Trojans are going to take on the Long Beach State 49ers. This game has received a lot of attention because there have been speculations that Bronny James is finally going to make his USC debut today.

Much to the delight of fans, it has been confirmed that Bronny is set to make his collegiate debut against the 49ers on Sunday. Initially, the Trojans’ coaching staff believed that it could take as much as the third week of December for LeBron James‘ eldest son to play for his college.

But in the past few days, the staff started to believe that the combo guard could return to action much sooner. The recent speculations have come to fruition and the much-awaited debut is here.

Ideally, Bronny should have made his debut in the opening game of the USC Trojans back in the first week of November. However, in late July, the four-star recruit suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at USC’s home arena at Galen Center. This delayed his debut and there were even doubts whether he’d be able to play high-level basketball at all. However, fans’ hopes started to rise when the resilient hooper began attending practice sessions earlier than anticipated.

The USC Trojans would welcome Bronny’s services. The 19-year-old combines his athleticism with a brilliant shooting game and has improved in each area gradually. During the McDonald’s All-American Game in March, he nailed five out of eight attempts from the three-point line.

The 6’4” combo Guard has shown incredible defensive growth and is a willing passer too. Apart from that, he likes to be a vocal presence on the floor. All these aspects have made fans believe that Bronny can crack the code to the NBA Draft next year.

Bronny James’ debut has prompted a lot of hype

During the cardiac arrest ordeal, Bronny James received encouraging messages from countless people. NBA athletes and celebrities from many other fields also prayed for his speedy recovery.

However, his speedy growth as a hooper is also a reason why many can’t wait to watch him. The All-American McDonald’s Game contributed to the fanfare as well. Apart from that, the guard also displayed his two-way talent during the Nike EYBL tournament.

Recently, LeBron James has also proclaimed the willingness to skip a Lakers game to watch his son play. After Bronny James was cleared for basketball activities towards the end of November, James stated, “It’s exciting. I’m looking forward to his first game… I already told my teammates that if they’re playing on the same day we’re playing, then I’m going to catch them the next game. Family over everything.”

Fittingly, last night, LBJ won the In-Season Tournament MVP after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the inaugural NBA Cup title. Now, he is going to watch his son make an emotionally charged NCAA debut.